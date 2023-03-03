Folks, Please Welcome ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ to the Stage

After taking over the BookTok scene, Daisy Jones and the Six is being brought across to telly screens with Prime Video. The wild story about a fictional rock band in the 70s (it’s loosely based on Fleetwood Mac) is set to become your new obsession in 2023, so here’s a quick look at what we know about the new show.

What is Daisy Jones and the Six about?

It seems as though the show will be your classic rock n roll tale, following the high highs and low lows of this 70s band. Here’s the synopsis for Daisy Jones and the Six, as shared by Prime Video:

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)—the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Who stars in the series?

The Daisy Jones and the Six miniseries boasts a pretty stellar cast with Riley Keough (the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley) as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin (your imaginary bf from Hunger Games) as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

The show comes from Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine and is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Scott Neustadter is also executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer.

The series is directed by James Ponsoldt, Nzingha Stewart and Graham.

Daisy Jones and the Six: Can I see a trailer?

An initial trailer was released for the series in January and shows off one of the 24 original songs that have been written specifically for Daisy Jones & The Six. Check it out below.

This has been followed by a second official trailer, which dropped in February, showcasing more tunes and more tense interactions between bandmates. Check it out below.

What are the reviews saying?

At present, the series is sitting at 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: not perfect, but not bad either. The overall sentiment is positive, but some say the rock n roll tale is a little cliched.

Kylie Northover of The Age wrote, “The period vibe is meticulously rendered in the production and wardrobe design, and Keough in particular is a standout — but it’s not always enough to distract from the occasionally clichéd dialogue and predictable fame-and-its-fallout story arc.”

And Izzy Ampil of Buzzfeed News shared, “The problem with making a TV show inspired by Fleetwood Mac is that if the fictional band is less interesting than the real deal, the whole project starts to seem pointless… This is the shadow that haunts Daisy Jones & the Six.”

When can I watch Daisy Jones and the Six?

Daisy Jones and the Six is streaming in Australia on Prime Video as of March 3, 2023, with new episodes airing every Friday from that date.

Daisy Jones and the Six: The book

If you want to read along as you tune into the new Daisy Jones and the Six series, you can find the book it’s based on stocked in most bookstores (Booktopia: $13.50 | Big W: $12 | Big W: $12).

It’s a New York Times bestseller and a favourite on BookTok, so there’s a solid chance you’ll love this title.

What about the music?

As is the case with any show with epic music set at its core, it’s likely you’ll be keen to listen to the tracks from the series on repeat once you start watching. If that’s the case, you can find a Daisy Jones and the Six playlist on Spotify, created by Random House.

This article has been updated since its last publish date.