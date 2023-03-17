I Will Never Clean My Electric Toothbrush the Same After This TikTok Hack

We’re no strangers to TikTok hacks at Lifehacker. They’ve taught us a number of seemingly obvious yet useful things, like how to fill our ice cube trays and apply a bandaid correctly. The latest hack we’ve discovered involves possibly the easiest way to keep your electric toothbrush base clean, and we felt the need to share it.

If you have an electric toothbrush, you probably know the pain of cleaning its charger. No matter how much you rinse your toothbrush, after a while, grime manages to build on that pedestal base and cleaning it can be a gross chore.

Well, now we have the solution everyone wishes they’d known about years ago.

As you can see in this TikTok video from @mikkokuusiniemi, the secret is to place a cotton pad over the base of your electric toothbrush, piercing it through the middle so that the charger still connects.

Then any of that leftover water or toothpaste will build up on the cotton round instead of sticking to your charging base. After it gets gross, you can easily remove the cotton pad and dispose of it. Genius!

Some people have questioned whether the hack could be dangerous, but it’s also been noted that the majority of electric toothbrushes use induction charging, so they may not get warm enough to pose a fire hazard. That being said, we’re not electricians, so test this out at your own risk.

Naturally, there are other ways to keep your toothbrush base clean. If you want to save yourself some cotton pads you could keep a small hand towel set aside specifically for your toothbrush and use it to wipe your brush off after each use. Keeping it clean and dry will avoid any gunk from building up on your base.

While we’re talking about oral hygiene, we also recently learned you’re not supposed to rinse after brushing your teeth. (Plz no one tell my dentist).