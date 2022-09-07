I Have Been Filling Up My Ice Cube Tray Wrong My Entire Life

Today in things I learned, I’ve apparently been filling up my ice cube tray the wrong way forever. TikTok has, of course, alerted me to this fact and shown me the correct way to pour water into your ice cube tray – vertically, apparently.

I’ve been pretty delayed on the whole TikTok thing so forgive me if I’m coming across this knowledge way too late. I agree, I should know how to fill up an ice cube tray without flooding my kitchen at this point in my life. Yet, here we are.

This ice cube tray hack, provided by @DavidParody, can be seen below:

As you can see, the secret is to angle your ice cube tray vertically so that the water flows down the tray from top to bottom, progressively filling up each slot as it goes. Also, as the folks point out in the video’s comments, it’s probably best not to have your tap on full blast as you fill up your tray.

This is something so simple, I know, but this ice cube tray hack is genuinely a process that I will incorporate into my everyday life.

On a quick survey among my team members, there was a pretty even split between those who knew this was the ideal ice cube tray method and those who also had no idea, so I don’t feel too bad about it.

The video also has 10.3 million views on TikTok and counting, so I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one whose life has been changed by this. But go ahead and roast me in the comments for learning this so late. I deserve it.

If you’re interested in other things that have blown my mind on TikTok lately, please enjoy this article outlining the correct way to dice an onion.

Got another hack I simply need to know about? Drop it in the comments, I clearly have so much more to learn.