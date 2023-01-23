Call Us The Tooth Fairy: Here Are 7 Dentist-Approved Electric Toothbrushes for Every Budget

After doing some much-needed research into dental care (and trying to get to the bottom of the best electric toothbrush to buy in Australia), it’s no surprise we came across hundreds of varying sources of information about what to invest in to keep our pearly whites, well, white. From Oral-B to Philips’ and Smilie, the debate around electric toothbrushes vs manual brushes, it was a lot to sift through, which is why we got ahold of two dental professionals to give us the low down on how to maintain our teeth health.

How do electric toothbrushes fare in comparison to manual toothbrushes?

Personally, I always find that my teeth feel like they’ve undergone a deeper clean when I use my electric toothbrush compared to my manual one. But, it turns out that this is also backed by science after a study found that people who use an electric toothbrush have healthier gums, less tooth decay and also keep their teeth for longer as compared with those who use a manual toothbrush.

Dr Valence Roberts, Principal Dentist from Cosmetic Avenue, also says that “electric toothbrushes are great because they don’t get lazy. So, it’s easier to get the same great clean, day in and day out, with very little effort.”

“Manual toothbrushing can be just as effective as electric tooth brushing, but it requires more attention to detail,” he said. “Most of us find our technique drops when we are tired, in a rush or just getting lazy with our toothbrush.”

Dr Lily Taheri of Connolly Dental Boutique also told Lifehacker that electric brushes can really “get into more places and clean better… particularly [when you use] the oscillating toothbrushes with the rotating head.”

Best high-end electric toothbrushes in Australia

Dr Roberts says that a bunch of his patients absolutely swear by the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes. While it’s at a much higher price point, it rightfully comes with all the toothbrush trimmings, including three alternating high-performance brush heads and a tongue cleaning brush. The Smart Sensor technology built into the device that connects via smartphone through the Sonicare app also provides personalised feedback and coaching on which mode and intensity level you should be using to take the guesswork out of brushing. The location sensor even shows you where you’ve brushed and, more importantly, where you’ve missed — the ultimate all-rounder.

Where to buy: Amazon ($391.20, usually $469), Shaver Shop ($319, usually $489)

Best mid-range electric toothbrushes

Developed by an Australian Dental Association dentist, Smilie’s Sonic Pulse Toothbrush uses 40,000 T-sonic pulsations per minute to create a thorough brushing experience. Created from medical grade silicone, this lightweight toothbrush is easy on gums whilst providing a superior 360 clean. It features five different cleaning modes and a uniquely designed brush head that cleans under the gum line.

Where to buy: Smilie ($119)

Dr Taheri says the Oral-B Genius 8000 is a top of the range toothbrush, and for a good reason, it pairs with your smartphone to enable position detection using facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed. Similar to the Philips DiamondClean, this baby also boasts pressure sensor technology that automatically slows brush speed and visibly alerts you to protect your gums from over-brushing.

And because every mouth is different, you’ll be happy to know that the brush even has six various cleaning modes — daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening, tongue cleaning and pro-clean mode — that allow you to brush based on your individual needs.

Where to buy: Chemist Warehouse ($179.99), Amazon Australia ($159)

From the same Philips Sonicare range is the Protective Clean 5100. Basically, it offers super similar features to the Diamond Clean and Genius 8000 in the way it has pressure sensor technology and connects to the Sonicare app to monitor your brushing. The only difference is that it only has three different cleaning modes and fewer brush head options. It’s also considerably less in cost if you’re after something a little more mid-range.

Aside from having rave reviews from the professionals, the toothbrush also has 4.3 stars on Amazon, with one reviewer saying, “I don’t think my teeth have ever felt this clean after a full detailed first use of this on “cleaning” mode first then “gums” and finally “whitening” which is basically a buffing action.”

Where to buy: Amazon ($164, usually $219), Philips ($185, usually $219)

One of the biggest gripes with electric toothbrushes is that they are constantly running out of charge. Especially when it comes to packing for overnight trips because it’s such a pain to lug an entire charger around. Thankfully, this baby can go for two weeks of brushing on a singular full charge. Like some of the other smart toothbrushes, you can also download the Oral-B App for a connected brushing experience.

Where to buy: Amazon ($79, usually $179), The Shaver Shop ($94.99, usually $179.99)

Best value electric toothbrushes

Last but certainly not least is the Oral-B Vitality electric toothbrush. Dubbed the best electric toothbrush in Australia by dentists, it’s only fitting that Dr Roberts and his entire family use this product. “At my home, we all tend to gravitate to the simple entry-level Oral-B Vitality toothbrush. Just hold the brush with two fingers and a thumb, and that’s usually the right pressure to brush,” he said.

While it doesn’t have all the fancy features like the other products, the round shape of the precision clean toothbrush head is designed to clean tooth by tooth. The 2D cleaning action oscillates and rotates for better plaque removal than a regular manual toothbrush.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19.99), Chemist Warehouse ($19.99)

A slightly more bougie option than the Vitality (but still a value buy nonetheless), this Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction Toothbrush boasts a waterproof handle, charging station, travel case and a CrossAction Midnight Black brush head to match the aesthetic of your bathroom. The Cross Action brush head is also perfectly angled for a superior clean.

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.99, usually $79.99), Chemist Warehouse ($39.99, usually $79.99)