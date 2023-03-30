If You Love Ginger Beer, You’ll Love These 5 Cocktail Recipes

Calling all ginger beer lovers! Boy, do we have a treat for you? We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the Internet’s best ginger beer cocktail recipes so you can enjoy a refreshing can of your favourite drink but with a little twist.

We’ve got classics like Moscow Mules and Dark and Stormy’s as well as fresh takes like the Irish Mule and the Tropical Storm. We’ve found a little something for everyone, we’ve got vodka, whiskey, and dark and white rum-based recipes to choose from.

Scroll on for five of our favourite recipes.

1. Moscow Mule

Moscow mules are a deliciously refreshing drink that really makes ginger beer sing.

You’ll need:

50ml of vodka

1 x Ginger beer (we recommend — Brookvale Union Ginger Beer, $27 for a 6-pack OR two 6-packs for $48)

25ml of fresh lime juice + a slice to garnish

Ice

To make:

Fill a large glass with ice

Pour in the vodka and lime juice, then fill the glass with ginger beer and gently stir it with a spoon once to mix

Pop in a lime wedge to garnish, and you’re set to sip

If you’d really like to elevate your Moscow mule, it’s recommended that you drink it out of a copper cup. Copper

Recipe originally from Cookie+Kate

2. Dark & Stromy

A Dark and Stormy is very similar to a Moscow Mule, only it features dark rum instead of vodka. Most people opt for a darker rum since it pairs better with ginger beer.

You’ll need:

30ml of your dark rum of choice

1 x Ginger Beer of your choice (we recommend — James Squire Ginger Beer, $23 for a 6-pack)

Half a lime, cut into wedges

Ice

To make:

Fill a tall glass with crushed ice

Cut a lime in half, then squeeze the juice over ice, dropping the lime wedges in the glass as garnish

Add ginger beer, almost to the rim

Top with 30ml of dark rum, and let the rum roll down through the ice

Recipe originally from Delicious

3. A Tropical Storm

If you prefer something on the sweeter side, why not try this peach and passion fruit take on a Dark and Stormy featuring white rum and ginger beer?

You’ll need:

1 x Ginger Beer (we recommend — Bundaberg Ginger Beer, $24 for a 4-pack)

60ml White Rum

30ml Lime juice

10ml Sugar syrup

20ml Peach nectar

1 x Passion fruit

Peach to garnish

To make:

Add rum, lime juice, sugar syrup, peach nectar and passion fruit

Shake, then strain into a tall glass

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with a peach fan and enjoy

Recipe originally from Bundaberg

4. Tropical Ginger Beer

A Tropical Ginger Beer is a delicious summer cocktail that combines rum, pineapple juice and ginger beer.

You’ll need:

To make:

Pop your ice into a large glass and pour your run, pineapple coconut liqueur, lime and pineapple juice over the top.

Then, fill the remainder of your glass with ginger beer

Give it a little stir, and viola!

Recipe originally from Best Recipes

5. An Irish Mule

Finally, you’ve got the Irish twist on a Moscow mule, which can only mean one thing — whiskey.

You’ll need:

60 ml whiskey

1/2 a lime

90 ml ginger beer (we recommend — Moon Dog Ginger Beer, $28 for a 6-pack)

Ice

Mint to garnish

To make:

Add a handful of ice to a cup, then pour over your whiskey of choice

Squeeze the lime to release the juice right into the mug

Top off with ginger beer and stir

Garnish with fresh mint, and enjoy

Recipe originally from Australian Good Food Guide

Editor’s note: Some prices may vary depending on which state you’re located in.