If You Love Ginger Beer, You’ll Love These 5 Cocktail Recipes

Calling all ginger beer lovers! Boy, do we have a treat for you? We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the Internet’s best ginger beer cocktail recipes so you can enjoy a refreshing can of your favourite drink but with a little twist.
We’ve got classics like Moscow Mules and Dark and Stormy’s as well as fresh takes like the Irish Mule and the Tropical Storm. We’ve found a little something for everyone, we’ve got vodka, whiskey, and dark and white rum-based recipes to choose from.
Scroll on for five of our favourite recipes.
1. Moscow Mule
Moscow mules are a deliciously refreshing drink that really makes ginger beer sing.
You’ll need:
- 50ml of vodka
- 1 x Ginger beer (we recommend — Brookvale Union Ginger Beer, $27 for a 6-pack OR two 6-packs for $48)
- 25ml of fresh lime juice + a slice to garnish
- Ice
To make:
- Fill a large glass with ice
- Pour in the vodka and lime juice, then fill the glass with ginger beer and gently stir it with a spoon once to mix
- Pop in a lime wedge to garnish, and you’re set to sip
If you’d really like to elevate your Moscow mule, it’s recommended that you drink it out of a copper cup. Copper
Recipe originally from Cookie+Kate
2. Dark & Stromy
A Dark and Stormy is very similar to a Moscow Mule, only it features dark rum instead of vodka. Most people opt for a darker rum since it pairs better with ginger beer.
You’ll need:
- 30ml of your dark rum of choice
- 1 x Ginger Beer of your choice (we recommend — James Squire Ginger Beer, $23 for a 6-pack)
- Half a lime, cut into wedges
- Ice
To make:
- Fill a tall glass with crushed ice
- Cut a lime in half, then squeeze the juice over ice, dropping the lime wedges in the glass as garnish
- Add ginger beer, almost to the rim
- Top with 30ml of dark rum, and let the rum roll down through the ice
Recipe originally from Delicious
3. A Tropical Storm
If you prefer something on the sweeter side, why not try this peach and passion fruit take on a Dark and Stormy featuring white rum and ginger beer?
You’ll need:
- 1 x Ginger Beer (we recommend — Bundaberg Ginger Beer, $24 for a 4-pack)
- 60ml White Rum
- 30ml Lime juice
- 10ml Sugar syrup
- 20ml Peach nectar
- 1 x Passion fruit
- Peach to garnish
To make:
- Add rum, lime juice, sugar syrup, peach nectar and passion fruit
- Shake, then strain into a tall glass
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with a peach fan and enjoy
Recipe originally from Bundaberg
4. Tropical Ginger Beer
A Tropical Ginger Beer is a delicious summer cocktail that combines rum, pineapple juice and ginger beer.
You’ll need:
-
15ml fresh lime juice
-
45ml dark rum
-
15ml pineapple coconut liqueur
-
15ml unsweetened pineapple juice
-
Ginger Beer (we recommend — Stone & Wood Little Dragon Ginger Beer, $26 for a 6-pack)
- Ice
To make:
- Pop your ice into a large glass and pour your run, pineapple coconut liqueur, lime and pineapple juice over the top.
- Then, fill the remainder of your glass with ginger beer
- Give it a little stir, and viola!
Recipe originally from Best Recipes
5. An Irish Mule
Finally, you’ve got the Irish twist on a Moscow mule, which can only mean one thing — whiskey.
You’ll need:
- 60 ml whiskey
- 1/2 a lime
- 90 ml ginger beer (we recommend — Moon Dog Ginger Beer, $28 for a 6-pack)
- Ice
- Mint to garnish
To make:
- Add a handful of ice to a cup, then pour over your whiskey of choice
- Squeeze the lime to release the juice right into the mug
- Top off with ginger beer and stir
- Garnish with fresh mint, and enjoy
Recipe originally from Australian Good Food Guide
Editor’s note: Some prices may vary depending on which state you’re located in.
