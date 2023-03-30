‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

If You Love Ginger Beer, You’ll Love These 5 Cocktail Recipes

Bree Grant

Published 53 mins ago: March 30, 2023 at 3:44 pm -
Filed to:alcohol
cocktailsrecipes
If You Love Ginger Beer, You’ll Love These 5 Cocktail Recipes
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Calling all ginger beer lovers! Boy, do we have a treat for you? We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the Internet’s best ginger beer cocktail recipes so you can enjoy a refreshing can of your favourite drink but with a little twist.

We’ve got classics like Moscow Mules and Dark and Stormy’s as well as fresh takes like the Irish Mule and the Tropical Storm. We’ve found a little something for everyone, we’ve got vodka, whiskey, and dark and white rum-based recipes to choose from.

Scroll on for five of our favourite recipes.

READ MORE
Liquorland is Having a Huge Easter Sale if You’re Looking to Stock up For the Long Weekend

1. Moscow Mule

ginger beer
Image: iStock

Moscow mules are a deliciously refreshing drink that really makes ginger beer sing.

You’ll need:

To make: 

  • Fill a large glass with ice
  • Pour in the vodka and lime juice, then fill the glass with ginger beer and gently stir it with a spoon once to mix
  • Pop in a lime wedge to garnish, and you’re set to sip

If you’d really like to elevate your Moscow mule, it’s recommended that you drink it out of a copper cup. Copper

Recipe originally from Cookie+Kate

2. Dark & Stromy

ginger beer
Image: iStock

A Dark and Stormy is very similar to a Moscow Mule, only it features dark rum instead of vodka. Most people opt for a darker rum since it pairs better with ginger beer.

You’ll need: 

To make: 

  • Fill a tall glass with crushed ice
  • Cut a lime in half, then squeeze the juice over ice, dropping the lime wedges in the glass as garnish
  • Add ginger beer, almost to the rim
  • Top with 30ml of dark rum, and let the rum roll down through the ice

Recipe originally from Delicious

3. A Tropical Storm

If You Love Ginger Beer, You’ll Love These 5 Cocktail Recipes
Image: Bundaberg

If you prefer something on the sweeter side, why not try this peach and passion fruit take on a Dark and Stormy featuring white rum and ginger beer?

You’ll need: 

To make:

  • Add rum, lime juice, sugar syrup, peach nectar and passion fruit
  • Shake, then strain into a tall glass
  • Top with ginger beer
  • Garnish with a peach fan and enjoy

Recipe originally from Bundaberg

4. Tropical Ginger Beer

If You Love Ginger Beer, You’ll Love These 5 Cocktail Recipes
Image: Stock

A Tropical Ginger Beer is a delicious summer cocktail that combines rum, pineapple juice and ginger beer.

You’ll need: 

To make: 

  • Pop your ice into a large glass and pour your run, pineapple coconut liqueur, lime and pineapple juice over the top.
  • Then, fill the remainder of your glass with ginger beer
  • Give it a little stir, and viola!

Recipe originally from Best Recipes

5. An Irish Mule

ginger beer
Image: iStock

Finally, you’ve got the Irish twist on a Moscow mule, which can only mean one thing — whiskey.

You’ll need: 

To make: 

  • Add a handful of ice to a cup, then pour over your whiskey of choice
  • Squeeze the lime to release the juice right into the mug
  • Top off with ginger beer and stir
  • Garnish with fresh mint, and enjoy

Recipe originally from Australian Good Food Guide

Editor’s note: Some prices may vary depending on which state you’re located in. 

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.