Liquorland is Having a Huge Easter Sale if You're Looking to Stock up For the Long Weekend

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: April 3, 2023 at 1:21 pm
Filed to: alcohol
dealseasterFlat fee
Liquorland is Having a Huge Easter Sale if You’re Looking to Stock up For the Long Weekend
Friends, the fine holiday that is Easter is almost here. Which can only mean a few things — 1) family BBQ’s are on the horizon, 2) chocolate for breakfast is about to become way more acceptable, 3) chocolate brands are somehow going to make it all taste even better than normal, and 4) there’s about to be a tonne of sales on bevvies from our mates over at Liquorland.

Liquorland has kicked off its annual Easter sale, and you can score a range of beer, wines, pre-mixes, seltzers and spirits at a discounted rate. We’re talking Cruisers (throwback!), whiskey, rum, beers, and wine, as well as new crowd favourites like Billson’s.

The sale lasts from now until April 18, so get in quick.

Here are our top picks from Liquorland’s Easter sale

Mildara Limestone Coast Cabernet Sauvignon

Mildara Limestone Coast Cabernet Sauvignon

Mildara Limestone Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, $12, usually $24

This little South Australian drop is a medium-bodied red wine that delivers rich juicy flavours of plum and blackberry, with a hint of mint and cedar oak. It pairs well with hard cheese, so get that charcuterie board ready.

Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 750mL, $12, usually $25

Not a fan of red? Try Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc instead. This award-winning drop is a light all-rounder that pairs with everything from salads to seafood.

Sensi Prosecco DOC 18K Gold

Sensi Prosecco DOC 18K Gold

Sensi Prosecco DOC 18K Gold 750mL, $20, usually $28

If you’re hosting over the Easter long weekend, the Sensi’s 18K Gold Prosecco bottle is going to add a nice touch of gold to your tablescape.

Vodka Cruiser Double Guava

liquorland

Vodka Cruiser Double Guava, $22 (4-pack) usually $29

Vodka Cruisers has released its new Doubles, which are a sweet yet punchy mix of premium triple distilled vodka and lush fruity flavours, perfect for sipping.

Billson’s Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink

Billson's Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink

Billson’s Sour Blueberry Vodka Mixed Drink, $28 (4-pack) or 2 for $48

Billson’s probably has one of the most extensive flavour ranges on the market, featuring flavours like Sour Blueberry, Mango & Coconut, Lemonade Popsicle, Grape Bubblegum, Fruit Tingle, Rainbow Sherbet, Berry Jelly, Peaches & Cream, Candy Cane, Gingerbread, Green Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Turkish Delight, Sour Scream, Tropical Punch, Zesty Lemon, Watermelon, Fairy Flossy, Portello, Creamy Soda, Passionfruit, Pine Lime, Sarsaparilla, Banoffee, Strawberries & Cream, Toffee Apple, Lime, Raspberry, Lemon, Lime & Bitters, and Cherry. Woof, how’s that for a list?

Singleton Malt Master’s Selection Whisky

Singleton Malt Master's Selection Whisky

Singleton Malt Master’s Selection Whisky 700mL, $55, usually $62

This silky smooth Single Malt from Singletone was made to be enjoyed over a long weekend with friends.

These are just a few of our faves from the massive Liquorland sale, you can find the full lineup here.

Note: Prices may vary depending on state. 

