5 Bacardi Cocktails That Will Bring Summer to You

Ky Stewart

Published 7 mins ago: December 29, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Image supplied. Bacardi Mojito

Looking for some refreshing summer cocktails that will make you feel like you’re sitting beachside in the Caribbean? Well, look no further because Bacardi has got you sorted with their delicious summer cocktails.

Whether you prefer a classic mojito, a Piña Colada or maybe a frozen daiquiri, Bacardí is sure to have something you love.

Check out the recipes from Barcardí below.

Bacardí Mojito ready-to-drink cocktail

Refreshing, full-flavoured and fun, BACARDÍ Mojito is the ultimate high-quality ready-to-drink cocktail waiting to be enjoyed anywhere this summer.

The description is provided by Bacardi.

Directions: 

  • Simply pour over ice and add a wedge of lime.

Bacardí Mojito

Bacardi Summer Cocktails
Image supplied. Bacardi Mojito

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca Rum
  • 25ml Lime Juice
  • 12 Mint Leaves
  • 2 Tsp Extra Fine Sugar
  • 25ml Soda Water

Directions: 

  1. Take the lime wedges and squeeze them in the glass, gently press together the limes and sugar
  2. Add mint to glass, and press with bar spoon to release oil
  3. Half fill the glass with crushed ice, add the Bacardí Carta Blanca Rum and churn
  4. Top with crushed ice and soda. Garnish with a mint sprig

Bacardí Spiced Pina Colada

What you’ll need:

  • 45ml BACARDÍ Spiced Rum
  • 30ml Coconut Cream
  • 40ml Pineapple Juice
  • Tsp of Sugar
  • 5ml Lime Juice

Directions:

  1. Add BACARDÍ Spiced to the shaker with coconut cream, pineapple juice sugar and lime juice
  2. Fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice
  3. Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
  4. Finally, strain through a fine tea strainer into a cocktail glass and garnish with a pineapple slice

Bacardí Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

Image supplied. Bacardi Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca Rum
  • 25ml Lime Juice
  • 25ml Simple Syrup
  • 4 Slices Strawberries
  • 3⁄4 Cup(s) Crushed Ice

Directions:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender
  2. Add 1 cup of crushed ice and blend until a slushy consistency
    forms
  3. Serve in individual highball glass and garnish with a strawberry slice

Bacardí Spiced Mule

What you’ll need: 

  • 50ml BACARDÍ Spiced Rum
  • 100ml Ginger Beer
  • 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 1 Lime Slice

Directions:

  1. Fill a mule glass with ice
  2. Combine BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, ginger beer and the bitters into a glass
  3. Stir and pour into the mule glass
  4. Garnish with a lime slice

