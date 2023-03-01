Our Top Ticks From ALDI’s March Special Buys, Featuring the $399 Robovac

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love an ALDI Special Buys deal here at Lifehacker Australia. Several iterations of this glorious shopping event will kick off this march, and this time, it’s all about getting your home cleaned and levelling up your outdoor living space.

The different collections include everything you need to clean your house and take your outdoor entertainment space to new heights. There are even some more fitness products available to help get you into the swing of things. One thing we’ve got our eye on in ALDI’s Special Buys March catalogue is the ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO, which is half-price at $399. Talk about a steal.

We’re also particularly keen on the pull-up squat rack and the outdoor lounge. Oh, and the wine cooler, we’re big fans of that too. You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s home and garden Special Buys sale

ALDI deals available March 1:

Outdoor lounge – $499

Garden feature chair – $119

Jungle leaf wall trellis – $49.99

Garden table set 2pc – $69.99

Marble side table – $69.99

Bedside table – $59.99

Bouclé storage ottoman – $59.99

ALDI deals available March 4:

Pull-up squat rack – $249

10 kg dumbbell set – $29.99

Balance trainer – $49.99

Back stretcher – $14.99

Posture trainer – $14.99

ALDI deals available March 8:

ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO robot vacuum cleaner – $399

Steam mop with soap dispenser – $69.99

Sponge mop and bucket – $24.99

ALDI deals available March 11:

Airless paint sprayer – $249

14-place stainless steel freestanding dishwasher – $379

34-bottle wine cooler – $299

93 l beverage chiller – $299

Ice cube maker – $119

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite products.