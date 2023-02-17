What You’re Forgetting to Clean in Every Room

Spring cleaning time is around the corner and while you’re prepping your regular to-do list, there are a few things you might be overlooking. That’s fine; we all have blind spots. Let’s go over a few of the places you are likely to forget about so you can add them to your checklist.

In your bathroom

You already know to clean your toilet (and how not to do it) and your tub. You have no water stains and your tile is pristine. Forgetting anything? It might be these:

Clean and unclog the overflow holes in your sink.

Clean and disinfect high-touch but rarely-noticed surfaces like your shower head handle, toilet flusher, and drawer pulls.

Dust and wipe down any vents.

Clean your shower head thoroughly.

Wash your loofah (and other cleaning tools, too).

In your kitchen

Kitchen cleaning is, of course, important, which is why we’re always talking about different ways to do it. The counter, oven, and dishes are great when you’re cleaning the basics, but don’t forget — or pretend to “forget” — these things:

Clean under and behind your major appliances (which you can actually do without moving them).

When you’re tackling the oven, don’t forget the warming drawer.

Dust the top of the refrigerator.

Clean and disinfect your drawer pulls and the handles on your cabinets, fridge, and microwave.

Clean and disinfect the buttons you press on your stove and microwave.

Wipe down the tops and undersides of your cabinets.

In your living room

You pay attention to cleaning your kitchen and bathroom for sanitary reasons, which makes sense, but the living room? That’s all about aesthetics, baby. You want to impress your guests, after all. Impress them even more by remembering to:

Dust your plants (even your fake ones).

Dust your candles.

Clean and disinfect high-touch stuff like remotes and coasters.

Dust the tops of your picture frames.

Remove couch and chair cushions and vacuum underneath them for a horrifying surprise.

In your bedroom

Your bedroom is the one area that is all about you — so treat yourself to an extra clean one. Try cleaning these for some bonus points: