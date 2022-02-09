Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything Aussies Need To Know

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

2021 was full of new smartphones like the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Z Flip and Fold 3 models. If you haven’t been taken in by any of these, you might be more interested in Samsung’s flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S22.

Samsung has already come out swinging in 2022 with its lineup of new phones. Last month we were treated to the reveal of the S21 FE model, but now we have three new Galaxy S22 models to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Unpacked

As expected, Samsung unveiled three new models in its S22 series – the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Let’s go through the major details for each.

Samsung S22 and S22+

First up, let’s get the major specs out of the way.

Samsung S22 specs:

Display: 6.1-inch FHD dynamic AMOLED/ 6.6-inch FHD (S22+)

6.1-inch FHD dynamic AMOLED/ 6.6-inch FHD (S22+) Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions: 70.6mm x 146 mm x 7.6 mm / 75.8 mm x 157.4 mm x 7.6 mm (S22+)

70.6mm x 146 mm x 7.6 mm / 75.8 mm x 157.4 mm x 7.6 mm (S22+) Weight: 168g

168g Cameras: 12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 10MP front camera

12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 10MP front camera 4nm Processor

8GB memory

Battery: 3,700mAh

3,700mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 IP68 Water-Resistant

Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

And here are the specs for the S22+:

Display: 6.6-inch FHD dynamic AMOLED

6.6-inch FHD dynamic AMOLED Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Dimensions: 75.8 mm x 157.4 mm x 7.6 mm (S22+)

75.8 mm x 157.4 mm x 7.6 mm (S22+) Weight: 196g

196g Cameras: 12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 10MP front camera

12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide, 10MP Telephoto, 10MP front camera 4nm Processor

8GB memory

Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 IP68 Water-Resistant

Colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

Features

The most exciting feature that the new and improved S22 models are packing is in the camera.

Both phones have three rear cameras that cover the gamut of ultra-wide, wide and telephoto. The camera software has received quite a boost with a new Nightography mode that uses adaptive pixel technology. A new auto-framing feature can track 10 people in a video and VDIS technology helps minimise vibrations for a smoother picture.

As you’ll have seen in the specs, the Galaxy S22 devices are packing a 4nm processor which is a first for the S-series. Samsung claims that its network behaviour analysis can automatically detect which app you’re using and direct the most power there for a smoother experience.

Battery-wise, Samsung claims the S22’s can last even longer than a day on a single charge and offers 45W super-fast charging.

Design

We’re not seeing a huge difference from the S21 model in terms of design. Samsung said it has built the S22 with a distinctive flat display to create a sleeker finish. Both devices are also built with armour aluminium frames and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back.

In a cool bit of tech for the planet, Samsung revealed that components for the S22 series have been made from recycled materials like plastic and old fishing nets.

Note that the only difference between the S22 and S22+ models are dimensions, so choose whichever suits you best.

Samsung S22 Ultra

Samsung’s premiere S22 phone comes in the form of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s packing a bit more under the hood and in the camera department compared to the other S22 models.

Samsung 22 Ultra Specs:

Display: 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED

6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Refresh rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Dimensions: 77.9mm x 163.3 mm x 8.9 mm

77.9mm x 163.3 mm x 8.9 mm Weight: 229g

229g Cameras: 12MP Ultra-Wide, 108MP Wide, 2 x 10MP Telephoto, 40MP Front Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide, 108MP Wide, 2 x 10MP Telephoto, 40MP Front Camera Advanced 4nm Processor

Memory: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 IP68 water-resistant

Colours: Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Burgundy.

Design and Features

As rumours suggested, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is making waves for its inclusion of a built-in S Pen. The idea is that the device will combine the power of the S Series phone with the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung claims the S22 Ultra houses the fastest and most responsive S Pen yet, with a lower latency that enhances the productivity features of the phone.

The design remains sleek and stylish with extra space for the S-Pen that doesn’t bulk the phone out.

Camera-wise the Ultra is a level above the other devices. It has similar features like Nightography and AI camera software but is boosted by an extra Telephoto camera on the rear.

It is also equipped with a 4nm processor and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, which can be up to double the speed of Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung S22: Australian price and release date

Now that the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event has taken place pre-orders are open for the new S22 devices.

Pre-orders run until March 3 with general availability for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra beginning on March 4.

Pricing for the devices is pretty similar to previous years, with only the 512GB S22 Ultra going up in price. Here’s a breakdown:

Galaxy S22 (128GB) – $1,249

– $1,249 Galaxy S22 (256GB) – $1,349

– $1,349 Galaxy S22+ (128GB) – $1,549

– $1,549 Galaxy S22+ (256GB) – $1,649

– $1,649 Galaxy S22 Ultra (8GB + 128GB) – $1,849

– $1,849 Galaxy S22 Ultra (8GB + 256GB) – $1,999

– $1,999 Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB + 512GB) – $2,149

– $2,149 Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB + 1TB) – $2,449

As per usual there are a number of pre-order offers in place from both suppliers and telcos.

Those who pre-order through Samsung directly can claim a special travel pack, power pack or audio pack with their S22 device which gives you at least $300 worth of accessories.

Telstra is offering a bonus Samsung Tab A8 and 12 months of Disney+ for free with any pre-order of a Galaxy S22 device. Optus meanwhile is gifting a bonus Galaxy Watch4 for those who pre-order a S22 device.

Vodafone is also joining the party with a trade-in offer of up to $720 with a bonus $600 credit, giving a potential value of $1320.

If you pre-order any of the devices from the Galaxy S22 series on Amazon, you’ll get a free $199 Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) and you’ll be eligible to redeem a bonus gift pack from Samsung (valued up to $337). You can also claim an extra $50 off with the promo code S22PEDN on Amazon.

And don’t forget that alongside the S22 devices, Samsung also unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S8 devices which are on sale from March 4.