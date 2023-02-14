Would You Get Married in a Krispy Kreme Drive-Thru? These People Did

If you’ve been playing along at home, chances are you’ve noticed there are approximately one million marketing activations in place for Valentine’s Day. From romantic McNuggets and pop-up sex toy stores to cheap roses and toilet paper decorated with love letters from your ex, brands are going all out this year. But none have gone quite as far as Krispy Kreme, which has decided to host drive-thru weddings.

Oh, yeah. Krispy Kreme is running with the theme of saying “I dough” this Valentine’s Day (the company’s phrase, not mine), and it has literally allowed couples to get married at its Liverpool, NSW restaurant on this, the most romantic of branding opportunities days.

Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day weddings, seriously?

Seriously. It’s so ridiculous that we kind of love it, to be honest.

Krispy Kreme stated that with the cost of living hurting everyone’s bank accounts, it decided it would invite three couples to say I do in one of its restaurants. The drive-thru weddings were officiated by a local wedding celebrant, the couples were seated in an old-school white Cadillac Eldorado for the ceremonies, and a reception followed.

The three couples, Veronica Guarinoni and Wesley Nathaniel, Caroline and Daniel Power and Christie and Amanda Desira-Aquilina, were chosen from a pool of 250 applicants who entered a Krispy Kreme wedding competition in late 2022.

But that’s not all…

Krispy Kreme Liverpool will be offering loved-up doughnut fans to come on in from 12:00 pm to make a love declaration of their own. It won’t be a legally-binding situation, more like a Married At First Sight level of commitment (so, none at all).

Couples will be able to take photos in-store and enjoy a free Original Glazed doughnut afterwards. The event will conclude at 9:00 pm that evening [February 14].

Aimee Cutajar, Head of Marketing at Krispy Kreme ANZ said of the promotion:

“We know the past few years have been tricky for many Australians, but we also know that we are a brand that is always wanting to sprinkle joy and love – no matter what. We’re so thrilled to be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day and make it official for three beautiful couples to tie the knot or exchange their vows. Not only do we get to bring this to life, but we get to be part of this special milestone moment.”

Probably the most exciting part of all of this, however, is that Krispy Kreme is also slinging new special-edition heart-shaped doughnuts for V-Day.

The I Love You Berry Much doughnut comes with a creme filling, dipped in strawberry truffle, and is finished with heart sprinkles.

The Caramel Of My Eye comes with caramel filling, dipped in milk choc ganache, and is finished with white truffle drizzle and heart sprinkles.

Both are available at Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven stores and selected Woolworths locations for $4.20.

And, in case you didn’t know, if you’re planning an actual wedding, you can order a Krispy Kreme doughnut wedding pack for $39.95. Not too bad!