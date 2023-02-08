Who Gives a Crap Will Turn Your Ex’s Love Letters Into Toilet Paper So You Can Flush That Shit for Good

Valentine’s Day is (unfortunately) around the corner which means we are going to have to put up with every happy couple on our social media. Well, Who Gives A Crap is helping scorned lovers celebrate by making toilet paper out of your ex’s old love letters.

Yes, that’s right, recycled toilet paper icons Who Gives A Crap want you to send them all those cheesy and lie-riddled messages your ex sent you to convince you that love was real only to then break your heart (I’m fine) and turn it into somebody else’s toilet paper.

Basically, you can, hypothetically, have someone wipe their butt with your ex which is a feeling too good to pass up.

In case you didn’t know, Who Gives A Crap creates toilet paper that is not only good for the planet but also for the people. 50% of profits are donated to clean water and sanitation non-profit organisations.

It also feels really good on your bum, which we love.

Recycled toilet paper is made from 100% recycled post-consumer paper. Think office papers, notebooks, textbooks, letters and even shopping lists. So why not add love letters to the mix?

The best part about this is that Who Gives A Crap will do all the dirty work, so to speak, of making sure that your ex is where they belong, in the toilet. So feel free to send them all those late-night text messages, the dating app screenshots, the Instagram DMs, all of it.

As a very big fan of Lana Del Rey, this all feels very correct. It also takes things to that extra level of pettiness which I absolutely love. Some people write songs about their exes, you can make toilet paper from yours.

I can only dream of the cathartic feeling of thinking about your ex’s baseless love letters being used as toilet paper and put where they belong, the sewers, whilst listening to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’.

So, if you’ve got a shitty ex (who doesn’t?) or a failed situationship, Who Gives A Crap want to help you flush them out of your life for good.

You can find more information and the postal address to send all these sweet nothings to here.