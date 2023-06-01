‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Sweetest Deals On Offer For National Doughnut Day in Australia

Published 35 mins ago: June 1, 2023 at 12:26 pm -
Filed to:food
krispy kremenational doughnut day
Image: Supplied

We get to end this week with a little treat because Friday June 2 is National Doughnut Day, and you can bet doughnut joints around the country are pulling out all the stops for this special occasion.

Here’s a collection of doughnut deals happening around Australia in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme

Image: Supplied

Krispy Kreme is home to some of the greatest doughnuts on the planet. That being said, nothing beats an original glazed Krispy Kreme and if you agree then you’re in luck.

On June 2 Krispy Kreme will be giving out 100,000 free original glazed doughnuts. Yep, free!

All doughnut lovers have to do is visit a participating Krispy Kreme store on June 2 to claim their free original glazed. This is, of course, only while stocks last so make sure to get in early with your doughnut and coffee to nab a free one.

The folks at Krispy Kreme have added some tips for nabbing a free doughnut on the day. Suggested visiting hours are between 6-8:00 am when stores are quieter and to plan your travel ahead of time to avoid long waits at busy stores like Liverpool, Fountain Gate and Whitford City.

Here’s a list of Krispy Kreme stores participating in National Doughnut Day:

  • NSW: Penrith, Mt Druitt, Blacktown, Liverpool, Parramatta Westfield (Level 1 and Level 5), Auburn, Miranda, Sydney Domestic T2/T3, Chatswood Interchange, Mascot, Central Station, The Galeries, Charlestown
  • VIC: Watergardens, Highpoint, Fawkner, Collins St, Swanston St, Bulleen, Chadstone, Fountain Gate
  • QLD: Redbank Plains, Acacia Ridge, Albert St, Shell Nudgee, Brisbane Jetstar Domestic Terminal, Pacific Fair, Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast Airport
  • WA: Cannington, Hay St Perth, Wyaree, Whitford City
  • SA: James Place, West Croydon, Adelaide Airport, Marion, Tea Tree Plaza, Port Wakefield Road, Elizabeth City Centre, Mt Gambler

Dr Dough Donuts

Dr Dough Donuts is selling its limited edition range all week, not just on June 2, so get amongst it!

Donut King

Donut King is slinging free cinnamon doughnuts for National Donut Day. The deal will be available at all Donut King stores in Australia so make sure you head on over for a free snack.

It really will be TGIF thanks to these doughnut deals so get your picks sorted and enjoy National Doughnut Day!

This article has been updated with information about National Doughnut Day 2022.

