Sound the Alarm Because Krispy Kreme Finally Has Vegan Doughnuts

In accordance with the celebrations of World Vegan Day Krispy Kreme has unveiled a new range of tasty doughnut treats that are 100% vegan-friendly. Up until this point, all of the doughnut manufacturer’s famous glazed sweets have featured some form of animal product, meaning our vegan pals have to leave the store empty-handed.

That ends today with Krispy Kreme’s two new vegan doughnuts.

The Apple Custard Crumble is a permanent addition to Krispy Kreme’s doughnut range. This vegan doughnut is a fluffy shell-shaped doughnut filled with creamy apple custard, dipped in spice dicing and funked in a vanilla biscuit crumb. Yum!

On offer for a limited time in the plant-based range is a Fudge Brownie Bliss doughnut which is a shell-shaped design filled with rich brownie batter and dipped in choc icing, with a topping of chocolate biscuit crumbs. This one is only available until December 4, so get in quick if you want to try one.

While it’s still not a vegan-friendly version of that famous original glazed, these two doughnuts certainly sound delicious enough to make up for it.

The new sweet vegan treats will be available in Krispy Kreme stores and 7-Eleven locations across the country as of today, November 1.

“Fudge Brownie Bliss and Apple Custard Crumble are also a testament to our commitment to delivering incredible flavours to our customers, and I’m confident they will captivate the taste buds of vegans and non-vegans alike,” Krispy Kreme’s Head of Marketing ANZ, Aimee Cutajar, said in a statement.

The best part is that these doughnuts won’t be impacted by the plant-based tax that so often increases the prices of vegan products. They will be priced the same as other selected doughnuts in the Krispy Kreme range, with a pack of 4 going for $14.95.

If you have any vegan friends (or perhaps are vegan yourself), be sure to treat them to a Krispy Kreme treat today – they’ve been waiting long enough!

Lead Image Credit: Krispy Kreme