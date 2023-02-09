‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Score up to 40% off Absolutely Everything at Koala Right Now

Tiffany Forbes

Published 4 hours ago: February 9, 2023 at 2:55 pm -
Filed to:deals
koalamattressmattress in a boxsleep
Score up to 40% off Absolutely Everything at Koala Right Now
Image: Koala
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, it’s a good day, or rather a good week. Why? Because the nice people over at Koala, who are notorious for throwing huge sales for all sorts of occasions, are celebrating Valentine’s Day by slashing up to 40% off absolutely everything.

We’re talking mattresses, sofas, WFH setups, dining tables, bookshelves, bed bases, bed linen and more, to deck our your home. 

Sounds pretty good, huh?! Let’s unpack each of the discounts, shall we?

READ MORE
All the Best Places to Order Easter Chocolate From This Year
Koala mattress sale, click frenzy
Image: Koala

Starting off in the bedroom (because where else would you want to start V-Day?), you can score up to 25% off mattresses, bed bases and sofa beds like the Koala Mattress, the Soul Mate Mattress, Balmain Bed Base and up to 40% off its range of bedding and pillows, including the Koala Pillow, Le Linen sheets.

Now, moving on to the lounge room…

Score up to 40% off Absolutely Everything at Koala Right Now
Image: Koala

If you’re in the market for a sofa or sofa bed, you can snag yourself one of Koala’s cult-famous one’s for up to 40% off. The same can be said for its rugs and homewares.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery for metro areas, so you can test and try their product from the comfort of your own home.

You can check out more of Koala’s Valentine’s Day sale right here

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.