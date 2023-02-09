Score up to 40% off Absolutely Everything at Koala Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, it’s a good day, or rather a good week. Why? Because the nice people over at Koala, who are notorious for throwing huge sales for all sorts of occasions, are celebrating Valentine’s Day by slashing up to 40% off absolutely everything.

We’re talking mattresses, sofas, WFH setups, dining tables, bookshelves, bed bases, bed linen and more, to deck our your home.

Sounds pretty good, huh?! Let’s unpack each of the discounts, shall we?

READ MORE All the Best Places to Order Easter Chocolate From This Year

Starting off in the bedroom (because where else would you want to start V-Day?), you can score up to 25% off mattresses, bed bases and sofa beds like the Koala Mattress, the Soul Mate Mattress, Balmain Bed Base and up to 40% off its range of bedding and pillows, including the Koala Pillow, Le Linen sheets.

Now, moving on to the lounge room…

If you’re in the market for a sofa or sofa bed, you can snag yourself one of Koala’s cult-famous one’s for up to 40% off. The same can be said for its rugs and homewares.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery for metro areas, so you can test and try their product from the comfort of your own home.

You can check out more of Koala’s Valentine’s Day sale right here.