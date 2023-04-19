Fast-10 Your Seatbelts, Here’s the Trailer for the Next Fast and Furious Chapter

Fast-10 your seatbelts everyone (sorry) – the next instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise is on its way. Fast X, or Fast 10 (yes, TEN), is on the way, and it promises an adrenaline-filled ride.

The next chapter in the Fast and Furious journey is speeding its way towards screens, so here’s everything we know about the film.

What is the Fast and Furious franchise about?

If you’re (somehow) new to the world of Fast and Furious, it’s a series of films centred on a group of street racers who wind up entangled in messy encounters that tend to involve illegal activities and sometimes, even trips to space. It’s one of the most ridiculous groups of action films around, and people love it for that.

The franchise started off with a crew made up of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz and Jordan Brewster’s Mia Toretto, and it’s grown a whole lot since then.

What is Fast X about?

Well, we don’t really know. The Fast X film is seemingly going to start to wrap up the entire Fast and Furious story (this is believed to be the second to last film for the franchise), so expect a lot of action, a lot of drama and a lot of references to family.

What we do have is a teaser poster that pictures Dominic looking pensive while holding a necklace with a crucifix pendant and the quote, “the end of the road begins”.

Check it out below.

We’ve also been treated to a sneak peek of Brie Larson in her new role of Tess and Jason Mamoa in his role of villain, Dante. While we don’t know much about the characters, we can see from the photos that they’re badasses.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE 🚨



Brie Larson plays the mysterious Tess in #FastX.



Read more and see world-first new images here: https://t.co/voYpwOJJjm pic.twitter.com/5213Xq9XqV — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 9, 2023

WORLD-FIRST IMAGE ALERT 🚨



Meet Jason Momoa's #FastX villain, Dante: he's "1000% Momoa," director Louis Leterrier tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/voYpwOJJjm pic.twitter.com/hwt9afbsw9 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 9, 2023

Fast X: Trailer

The first trailer for Fast X brings nearly four minutes of action, cars, explosions and, of course, family.

We get a better look at Jason Momoa’s character, Dante, who is going after Dom for apparently ruining his life. Charlize Theron also arrives in the tag of the trailer to face off with Michelle Rodriguez.

Check it out below.

The next trailer for Fast X has more of that trademark Fast & Furious wild action. We see Dante attempting to blow up the Vatican with a death star-shaped bomb and Dom driving his car down the side of a dam.

Who is getting behind the wheel this time?

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster return for Fast X as Dom, Letty and Mia. Other Fast and Furious alums Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (Tej), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Sung Kang (Han), John Cena (Jakob), Jason Statham (Shaw) and Helen Mirren (Queenie) are set to return as well.

Joining the family this time around are Brie Larson (as Tess), Rita Moreno (in an undisclosed role), Scott Eastwood (as Little Nobody), Jason Momoa (as Dante), Cardi B (as Leysa) and Michael Rooker (as Buddy).

When and where can I watch Fast X?

Fast X is set for cinema release in Australia on May 18, so mark your calendars.

In the meantime, if you’d like to watch the first nine Fast and Furious movies, here’s a breakdown of where you can stream them all.

The Fast and the Furious: Stan and Binge

2 Fast 2 Furious: Stan and Binge

Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift: Stan and Binge

Fast & Furious (4): Stan and Binge

Fast Five: Stan and Binge

Fast & Furious 6: Stan and Binge

Furious 7: Stan and Binge

The Fate of the Furious: Binge

F9: Netflix

