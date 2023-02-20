Ecovacs Has Slashed up to 55% Off Its Robot Vacuums, so You Can Automate Your Sunday Clean

Mid-sweep, have you ever wished you could have a little robot that does all of the cleaning for you? Well, if you’re always short on time, but love the feeling of a squeaky clean floor underfoot, you must bag yourself an Ecovacs robot vacuum. While these vacuums aren’t exactly cheap, they’re immensely helpful (and fun) to have around at home.

Ecovacs just so happens to be one of the country’s leading robovac brands, and owning one will take away the post-work dread of returning home to crusty floors.

If you head on over to Amazon Australia right now, you’ll be able to save up to 55% off an Ecovacs DEEBOT robot vacuum. Among the robovacs on sale is the bestselling DEEBOT N8 that’s now down to $448.99, which is one of its lowest prices ever.

Here are the best Ecovac sales that you can suck up right now.

The best Ecovacs robot vacuum deals available right now

The DEEBOT N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum that features 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection.

Even though it’s the cheapest robot vacuum in Ecovacs’ range, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in suction. The N8 is a great budget-friendly entry option if you’ve never owned a robot vacuum before.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 here for $448.99 (down from $999).

Your next option is the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+, which is very similar to the Ecovacs N8 but with a slight difference.

While it maintains similar suctioning and mopping capabilities, the DEEBOT N8+ can automatically empty itself after each clean. This means that instead of shaking your surprisingly heavy robovac over the bin, you can simply toss its disposable dustbin out and clean up hassle-free.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ here for $749 (down from $1,499).

This all-in-1 robot vacuum takes your cleaning a step further with higher-end smart detection and mopping technology, a built-in water tank, voice-control capabilities and an integrated air freshener.

It’s perfect if your place is covered in carpet and home to a couple of pets since it’ll eradicate lingering odours. It also features a 3.2L dust bag, so you’ll only have to swap it out every 75 days.

Shop the Ecovacs T10 Plus robot vacuum here for $1,398 (down from $2,199.99).

If you want to be really impressed (like we were after reviewing this robovac), then the X1 OMNI is the way to go. This robot vacuum sucks, mops and automatically empties itself after each clean. That’s all well and good, but there’s even more that it can achieve.

The Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum is equipped with two 4L tanks of water that allow it to automatically wet and dry its mopping attachments before and after each clean. It also sports a camera that allows you to keep an eye on your pets and even speak to members of your household from afar. All of this can be voice-controlled too, through its YIKO voice assistant.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI which is now $2,499 (down from $2,999).

Last is the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO robot vacuum. It’s extremely similar to the OMNI, and at a glance, its distinguishing feature is its wider and shorter cleaning station.

But if you look closer, you’ll find that the TURBO station doesn’t support automatic emptying. Instead, it’s purposed more towards mopping, meaning you’ll have to shake out its dustbin every time it fills up. Considering that the cost of disposable dust bags can add up over time, this is a much more cost-effective choice if you don’t have any serious dust allergies.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO for $1,598 (down from $2,499) here.

You can explore Amazon Australia’s full Ecovacs DEEBOT sale here.