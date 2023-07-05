Ecovacs’ DEEBOT N8 Robot Vacuum Is Back Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Ahead of its Prime Day sale (which starts next Tuesday, July 11) Amazon Australia has kicked off a bunch of early deals, across a wide range of tech and home appliances. One of its biggest early Prime Day deals is on Ecovacs’ bestselling, entry-level robot vacuum, the DEEBOT N8.

The N8 is currently on sale for $399 (down from $999), which is the lowest price its ever dropped to. To claim this deal, all you need to do is head here to Amazon Australia and add the robot vacuum to your cart.

But with so many robot vacuums on the market right now, you’re probably wondering how this model stacks up against the dozens of others.

What’s so good about Ecovacs’ DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum

For starters, the N8 is a two-in-one sucking and mopping machine, making it a perfect match for homes will less carpeted areas. It features all of the clever features that most robot vacuums have, including obstacle avoidance, scheduling, no-go zones and customised cleaning preferences depending on floor type.

The N8 possesses 2,300Pa of suctioning power, which isn’t the strongest level of suction you can get from a robot vacuum, but it’s efficient enough to pick up all the dirt from your floorboards. The only thing is that if you live in a heavily carpeted home, it may not dig deep into the fibres of your carpets to suck out those hidden nasties.

Shop the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum for $399 here (down from $999).