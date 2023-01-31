Work Every Muscle With This Bodyweight Exercise Chart

Putting together a bodyweight workout routine is easy: just do some pushups, and some squats, and some…uh…other stuff. To get a balanced workout, you have to know which exercises target which muscles. This is why we love this super simple bodyweight exercise chart from Darebee.

An easy guide to bodyweight exercises

The chart groups bodyweight exercises by the muscles they work. Want to find a way to work your biceps? Try doorframe rows or a quick punching exercise called backfists. Sick of smashing out squats? Work your quads with lunges or side kicks instead.

You can even put together a whole workout routine by picking one or two exercises from each group: abs, quads, glutes, biceps, triceps, back, and chest. Put them all together in whichever order suits you best, and you’ll be sweating it out in no time.

Keep in mind that some of the exercises on this chart do require gear, like a pull-up bar, so they’re not strictly ‘no equipment’ workouts. But most can be done anywhere, leaving you no excuse for not getting in your workout. Just swap out any moves that don’t suit your body or environment and you should be golden.

Open the bodyweight exercise graph below in a new tab to enlarge it:

Image: Darebee

[Via Darebee]

This article on bodyweight exercises has been updated since its original publication.