The Fitness Trends That’ll Transform Your Health in 2023

The fitness industry has seen a lot of change over the last few years. Repeated lockdowns at the height of the pandemic meant folks were turning to online workouts or picking up running for the first time, and many have since begun questioning their relationship with the gym as a whole. Others have returned to their regular fitness programs with gusto. Health and fitness trends are always changing, so what can we expect from 2023?

Well, according to Sam Waller, Fitness Expert and CEO of Stepz Fitness, a whole lot.

The fitness expert shared a list of his top fitness trend predictions for 2023, and while some of them are fairly unsurprising, there are some fresh trends in there too.

Check them out below:

What are the top fitness trends for 2023?

Here, Waller shared five trends he believes will be most popular across 2023. These, he explained, are based on the workouts he’s seen in the gym and from chats with folks in the industry.

All the below quotes can be attributed to Waller.

Boxing: In my predictions, I see boxing and combat sports making a re-emergence in 2023. There are some really cool boxing gyms already opening in Australia, which I think will continue. You can thank big names like Jake Paul for making boxing cool and relevant again. Boxing is a great sport for heart health, balance and stress relief. There’s no better way to take out your frustrations than on a boxing bag! Hybrid gyms: Gyms like Stepz Fitness which have a hybrid model will continue to emerge. Offering 24/7 convenience and premium group fitness options under one roof is becoming more prevalent. You truly get the best of both worlds, and there’s something for everyone. Recovery and wellness solutions: Gyms are beginning to add recovery options to offerings, such as ice baths and saunas. This focus on wellness and looking after your body is becoming more and more popular as people see and feel the benefits of taking time to look after themselves, and rest and recovery are part of that. Personalised workouts: In the new year, I see personal trainers becoming more in demand. With a personal trainer, you can rest assured that they are creating exercises that will work for you and your fitness goals. I myself have a personal trainer, and it truly helps with my motivation levels and efficiency. Mini or express workouts: With life returning to normal many of us don’t have the time to spend an hour exercising. Mini workouts provide a quick and effective burn that can be achieved in a short amount of time. Even being able to do a quick 10-minute core workout in the morning, followed by a 10-minute leg workout in the afternoon is better than nothing.

How do you expect your approach to fitness to shift in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.

This article has been updated to reflect fitness trend predictions for 2023.