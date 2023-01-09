‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

How Aussies Can Watch Prince Harry’s Latest Explosive Interviews

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 2 hours ago: January 10, 2023 at 10:33 am -
Filed to:booktopia
Entertainmentinterviewsprince harrystreamingThe Royal Family
How Aussies Can Watch Prince Harry’s Latest Explosive Interviews
60 Minutes
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been following along with the latest in royal drama, you’ll know that Prince Harry has sat down for two rather explosive interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. If you’ve been reading up on the biggest takeaways from the Prince Harry interviews and would like to watch them for yourself from Australia, we’ve got everything you need to know about doing just that.

What are the interviews about?

How Aussies Can Watch Prince Harry’s Latest Explosive Interviews
Prince Harry, Spare.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which will support charities with proceeds made from its sale, is centred on his experience of losing his mother at a young age and how his life with his family continued from that point.

Here’s a synopsis:

His words. His story.

It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century- two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

For Harry, this is that story at last.

With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

The interviews Prince Harry has sat down for the release of Spare have detailed his relationships with the royal family, his life with Meghan and his experiences with the British press.

Where can I watch Prince Harry’s interviews?

prince harry interviews australia
ITV Interview

There are two major interviews with Prince Harry that are doing the rounds right now. One with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, and another with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes – here’s where you can watch both in Australia.

  • You can watch Harry: The Interview with Tom Bradby in Australia on 7Plus
  • And Prince Harry: The Exclusive US Interview with Anderson Cooper is available to watch in Australia on 10Play

If you’re after more royal tea, check out this list of other spicy royal interviews next.

Spare is available to purchase as of January 10, 2023.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.