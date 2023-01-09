How Aussies Can Watch Prince Harry’s Latest Explosive Interviews

If you’ve been following along with the latest in royal drama, you’ll know that Prince Harry has sat down for two rather explosive interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. If you’ve been reading up on the biggest takeaways from the Prince Harry interviews and would like to watch them for yourself from Australia, we’ve got everything you need to know about doing just that.

What are the interviews about?

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which will support charities with proceeds made from its sale, is centred on his experience of losing his mother at a young age and how his life with his family continued from that point.

Here’s a synopsis:

His words. His story. It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century- two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

The interviews Prince Harry has sat down for the release of Spare have detailed his relationships with the royal family, his life with Meghan and his experiences with the British press.

Where can I watch Prince Harry’s interviews?

There are two major interviews with Prince Harry that are doing the rounds right now. One with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, and another with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes – here’s where you can watch both in Australia.

You can watch Harry: The Interview with Tom Bradby in Australia on 7Plus

And Prince Harry: The Exclusive US Interview with Anderson Cooper is available to watch in Australia on 10Play

Spare is available to purchase as of January 10, 2023.