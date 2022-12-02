Harry & Meghan: Everything You Need to Know About the Royal Docuseries

Fans of a royal tea-spilling session, listen up. Netflix has announced that it will drop a six-part documentary series titled Harry & Meghan that will explore the couple’s relationship and their decision to step away from the royal family.

Here’s everything we know about the series that is sure to raise a few royal eyebrows.

What’s Harry & Meghan about?

Netflix has shared that the docuseries will explore “the span of their [Harry and Meghan’s] relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family. The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.”

The synopsis reads as follows:

At its core, their relationship looks like many others: They met, had a whirlwind romance, fell in love, got married, had children, and built a life based on shared values and mutual support of each other’s work and ambitions. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple. Theirs is one of the most high-profile love stories in history, and even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told like this before.

In short, it’s going to be a deep dive into the lives of this couple and their history with ‘The Firm’. Expect some truth bombs.

Who is involved in the docuseries?

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we’re not too sure. Though we do know that the series is directed by two-time Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, with executive producers Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Can I see a trailer for Harry & Meghan?

Hell yeah, you can. Netflix dropped an official trailer for the Harry & Meghan docuseries on December 2.

In it, the pair is asked why they wanted to make a documentary, to which Harry replies, “no-one sees what’s happening behind closed doors…” And Meghan follows with, “when the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

When is the documentary’s release date in Australia?

A release date for Harry & Meghan has not been confirmed just yet, but the trailer does state it is “coming soon”. Per reports from Marie Claire, some believe the series will release in early December 2022 – so yeah, soon. We’ll keep you posted on any updates in this space.

