4 of the Spiciest Royal Interviews of All Time and Where You Can Watch Them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s candid royal interview is out in the open and all does not seem well over at Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan dropped some bombshells, such as accusing the palace of racism, their secret marriage before the royal wedding and the news that they felt ‘trapped’ by the system.

As the world reels over these revelations, it’s important to remember this isn’t the first time members of the royal family have dropped some spice. Being such public figures, the royals have had plenty of opportunities to come clean to the press in the past.

Let’s take a look back at some other tell-all interviews from the royal family.

Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview

Back in 1995, Princess Diana gave the interview to end all interviews. Sitting down with journalist Martin Bashir, Diana let loose on her struggles during her time with the royal family.

Most famous was her line about her and Prince Charles’ marriage, saying “there were three of us in this marriage” in reference to Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ romance. She also came clean about her struggles with post-natal depression and bulimia which she couldn’t outwardly seek help for due to the public spotlight she was trapped under.

The full interview is difficult to find online these days but you can see clips on YouTube and read a full transcript of what was said here.

Prince Charles

In an interview for a TV documentary in 1994, Prince Charles came clean about his infidelity in his marriage with Princess Diana. In Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role, the royal admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. Charles said he was faithful until the marriage “became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried”.

This was the first public admission of Charles having been unfaithful with Camilla Parker-Bowles. It caused quite a stir in the royal family at the time.

Like all these older documentaries they’re hard to find these days, so your best bet to see this interview is on YouTube.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II and brother to Prince Charles, gave a particularly scandalous interview back in 2019. During the discussion with the BBC, Prince Andrew actually defended his friendship with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The reporter also asked Prince Andrew about sexual allegations made against him. He disputed this by giving the strange answer that he could no longer sweat due to being shot at in the Falklands War. He proceeded to question claims made against him by denying how he was dressed in certain images, claiming he doesn’t hug and stating that he was at Pizza Express on the day of these alleged accusations.

The full interview can be seen on YouTube.

Sarah Ferguson

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only ones to sit down with Oprah Winfrey. In 1996, Sarah Ferguson opened up about her marriage with Prince Andrew on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

During the interview, Ferguson said her romance with a Prince wasn’t all a fairytale. She discussed the cruelty of the British press and her relationship with the late Princess Diana. Like Diana, she also spoke about her unwillingness to “play the game” as a royal.

You can see clips of the interview on YouTube.

The interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah is one of the biggest tell-alls from the royals in recent memory. If you somehow missed the airing of the interview never fear because there are still ways you can watch it.