Where to Watch Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’ in Australia

If the last 12 months (plus) have taught us anything, it’s that we’re all doing it tough. Discussions around mental health and emotional well-being were catapulted into the public sphere in 2020 and since then, we’ve all become a little more honest about how heavy life can be.

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, two people who have long been passionate advocates for mental health support and awareness, have decided to continue the exploration into this area of health with a new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

What’s the series about?

The Me You Can’t See sees Winfrey and The Duke of Sussex “join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles”.

The pair speak to the likes of Lady Gaga; Glenn Close; 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, along with everyday people, about the painful pressures of life and the support we need to get through it.

In a clip from the series, Oprah is heard saying:

All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain.

She goes on to touch on the dangers of stigma, and the need for people to be able to share their stories.

Throughout the course of the series, audiences will hear accounts from refugees, counsellors, poets, actors and sportspeople, along with Oprah and Prince Harry themselves.

The docuseries has partnered with 14 mental health professions and organisations from around the world and seeks to explore the experiences of people across all cultures, ages, genders and socioeconomic status.

Where can I watch The Me You Can’t See?

The series will hit Apple TV+ on May 21st in Australia. It will join NAACP Image Award-nominated series The Oprah Conversation (which is where Oprah famously spoke with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their relationship with the Royal Family) on the service, so you’ll have no shortage of moving Oprah moments if you’re after them.

We have our first sneak peek:

Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer for the series, showcasing some of the raw and emotional moments captured throughout. Consider yourself warned: you’ll need access to some tissues for this one.

Check it out below.

If you or someone you love is in need of support, help is available through services like Beyond Blue and Lifeline 13 11 14.