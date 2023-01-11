The Easiest Key Lime Pie Only Has Three Ingredients

Sometimes — especially in the heat of summer — you just want a dessert to be as easy as possible. This new 3-ingredient no-bake key lime pie recipe released by Kirbie’s Cravings is exactly that. The recipe just calls for three ingredients: limes, sweetened condensed milk, and a pre-made graham cracker crust. And it makes for a sweet, tart, and delicious key lime pie.

The original recipe calls for mixing two cans of sweetened condensed milk with 3/4 cup lime juice and one tablespoon of lime zest, which is then poured into a graham cracker crust and placed in the refrigerator. If you don’t have key limes or don’t want the added work of squeezing a whole bunch of mini-limes, regular limes work just fine.

If the original recipe’s two 400 g cans of sweetened condensed milk sounds too sweet for your taste, you can swap out one of those cans for eight ounces of cream cheese, which you’d whip it into soft peaks and stir into the mixture of lime and sweetened condensed milk. When I made that version, I found that the pie filling was a little on the soft side and I ended up sticking the leftover pie in the freezer. But it’s definitely a pie I’ll make again in the future.

This key lime pie can easily be made vegan

After testing out the original recipe, I wondered if it could be tweaked to make a vegan version by using sweetened condensed coconut milk. As it turns out, as long as you place the pie in the freezer, the answer is yes — you can make a vegan key lime pie with a creamy, soft-serve-like filling. I was expecting a strong coconut flavour, but it was just a hint, with the lime flavour taking centre stage. (You’ll need to freeze the pie and eat while frozen, as placing it into the fridge yields a filling that just doesn’t set.)

You’ll need:

4 200 g cans of sweetened condensed coconut milk

1 tablespoon key lime zest

¾ cup freshly squeezed key lime juice

Pre-made graham cracker crust

How to make vegan key lime pie