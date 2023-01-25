Well Cluck Me, Red Rooster’s Just Dropped a New Hot Honey Fried Chicken Range

Attention, LifeSnackers. Red Rooster has just announced a new twist on its iconic, crunchy fried chicken. If you love a spicy kick but your sweet tooth tends to take over, we reckon you ought to try Red Rooster’s new hot honey fried chicken range.

What is Red Rooster’s hot honey fried chicken?

If you’re a fan of Red Rooster, you’ll know that it has some of the crispiest, crunchiest chicken around and this is a new flavour combo made for sweet and spicy lovers.

Red Rooster’s hot honey fried chicken is the same chicken you know and love, but drowned in a honey sauce with a cheeky kick.

It’s available in single, six, 12 or 18-piece packs that you can combo with regular-sized chips and a 375ml drink. Or, if you’re hankering for a feed, you can order a three-piece Satisfier pack, which includes a small chips, a tub of mash and gravy, a pineapple fritter and a 375ml drink. We highly recommend the latter meal deal since this dish pairs perfectly with a juicy pineapple fritter.

At the moment, Red Rooster’s hot honey chicken is available exclusively on Uber Eats from now until 31 January.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to vanish at the end of the month, just that you won’t be able to order it in-store until 1 February.

So if you’d like to be the first to give it a red hot go, make sure you whip out your phone and order a feast. Just keep in mind that while Red Rooster’s hot honey fried chicken will be available in all stores from Feb, it’s still a limited time option so make sure you savour every bite.

What does it taste like?

Hoo boy, we’re glad you asked. The honey and spice is an addictive combination that will make your mouth water as the scent of fried chicken wafts your way.

The skin itself is crispy and delectable, but the chicken? Juicy, tender, everything you’d want from a piece of fried chook.

Oh, and if you’re wondering how spicy is Red Rooster’s hot honey fried chicken, we can assure you it’s quite tame.

You know when spicy fast food is just so hot it completely overpowers the meal? Well, the hot honey sauce is nothing like that.

We wouldn’t quite call it mild, but there is a delicious heat that perfectly balances the sweetness of the honey with the spices in the chicken. It’s barely a kick, which is great news if your tongue can’t handle any spice.

The only downside? The hot honey sauce is so sticky that you’ll just have to lick it off your fingers. We know, it’s a shame. But it’s best not to let any of that good sauce go to waste, chums.

You can get a taste of Red Rooster’s new hot honey fried chicken here exclusively on Uber Eats from now until 31 January, 2023.