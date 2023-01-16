Subway, Red Rooster and Mad Mex Are Now Available in Potato Chip Form

Some days you just need the simple things to get your excitement going, like new potato chip flavours. I have good news for you today then because Smith’s has announced a range of new flavours that are inspired by iconic restaurants.

When we say iconic restaurants, we’re of course talking about Subway, Red Rooster and Max Mex.

Smith’s has gone and put the flavours of each of these food joints into potato chip form, creating the ultimate snack.

On offer, we have from Smith’s and Subway three new flavours including:

Smith’s x Subway Crinkle Meatball Sub (exclusive to Coles)

(exclusive to Coles) Smith’s x Subway Crinkle Pizza Sub (exclusive to Woolworths)

(exclusive to Woolworths) Smith’s x Subway Crinkle Chicken Teriyaki Sub (exclusive to independent retailers)

“Our freshly baked subs are a delicious and filling meal option for breakfast, lunch and dinner but we know there can be key snacking periods in between and partnering with Smith’s allows Aussies to access the Subway flavours they know and love in another form – in potato chips,” Rodica Titeica, Subway ANZ Head of Marketing, said in a statement.

From Red Rooster we’re getting the classic burger in chip form:

Smith’s x Red Rooster Crinkle Reds Fried Chicken Burger (available nationally)

“To us, nothing sums up the Rooster’s Call better than our iconic Reds Burger and we can’t wait to share our flavours with Aussies in a new and very craveable way by joining forces with Smith’s and their Taste Icons range,” Red Rooster Marketing Director, Ashley Hughes, said.

And, last but not least, we have a spicy new flavour from the folks at Mad Mex:

Smith’s x Mad Mex Double Crunch Hot Sauce (available nationally)

“We knew that by combining Smith’s product development expertise and our world-famous Mad Mex hot-sauce, we would come up with something truly special for our amigos. The end result will impress even the toughest of food critics.” Mad Mex CEO, Clovis Young, said.

The new Smith’s chips flavours are rolling out nationwide in the month of January.

What do you think of this new range from Smith’s? Are there any icons you’d love to see them collaborate on a flavour with? Personally, we’re holding out for Guzman y Gomez in potato chip form.