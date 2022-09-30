Are You Red, Red Ready for Red Rooster’s Vintage-Style Merch?

We’re never mad when our favourite fast food joints start dropping merch, and it just gives us a new excuse to buy more kitschy clothing and accessories that’ll be worn a few times for gag’s sake before becoming the only shirt we wear to bed. Our latest merch purchase comes courtesy of Australia’s first and favourite chicken shop, Red Rooster.

To celebrate 50 years of satisfying Aussie’s chicken cravings, they’ve released a bunch of vintage-inspired “RED RED READY” merch available for a limited time. The line includes a few pieces of apparel like an oversized t-shirt, a trucker cap, a tank top, and some slides, and then some more practical items like a vintage cooler, a coffee mug, a tumbler, a tote bag, and a neon sign (random? Yes, but also excellent).

Most of the merch has the restaurant’s classic logo (you know the one) and the slogan “RED RED READY” on it, so you better be red red ready to rep the brand. Here’s a look at some of the Red Rooster merch.

Shop Red Roosters Limited-Edition Vintage Merch Line

Red Rooster Trucker Hat ($29.95) and Red Red Ready Tee ($39.95)

Red Red Ready Tee ($39.95)

Red Rooster Buggie Smugglers ($39.95)

Red Rooster Slides ($34.95)

Red Rooster Vintage Cooler Box ($149.95)

As far as fast-food merch lines go, this one’s actually super palatable and affordable (ooft, remember the nuggie slippers?!). They’ve also got a range of other cool things like trackies, sunglasses, surf hats, beach towels, enamel tableware and more.

If you’re keen to check it out, you can shop the full range of Red Rooster merch here.