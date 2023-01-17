Hop To It: Womanizer’s ‘New and Improved’ Rabbit Vibrator Just Dropped

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there is one sex toy you’re likely to be familiar with, it’s the rabbit vibrator. Popularised over 20 years ago with that episode of Sex and the City, the rabbit has remained a well-known (and loved) vibrator for people with vulvas because of its dual stimulation and ability to bring on a blended orgasm.

All these years later, we all still have the rabbit on the brain, but Womanizer has introduced a ‘new and improved’ take on the old classic. The DUO 2, which has just dropped (hopefully onto your mattress), boasts a sweet little upgrade promising new ways to access pleasure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new rabbit-style vibrator.

Womanizer’s new rabbit: the DUO 2

So, how does a rabbit vibrator work? Generally speaking, this kind of sex toy combines a penetrative vibrator with clitoral stimulation. The original iteration (and some modern toys) used a bunny-ear kind of design to massage the clitoris, hence the name.

Nowadays, the toy comes in a few different variations, and Womanizer’s DUO 2 is one of the most exciting, for a few reasons.

Moving away from the bunny-ears, the DUO offers internal (or ‘G-spot) stimulation and pairs it with pleasure air suction technology (or oral sex simulation). So, basically – it’s like experiencing oral sex and penatrative sex at the same time… Yeah.

It’s also a smart little bunny. This kind of rabbit vibrator comes with something called a Smart Silence feature which means the toy should only turn on and vibrate when it senses it is in contact with skin. In short, if you drop this baby or stop using it for some reason, it won’t vibrate like wild on its own.

There are 14 different intensity levels and 10 vibration settings, it comes in five colours (Black, Bordeaux, Blueberry, Petrol, Lilac) and is made with skin-safe silicone.

Interested? We can’t blame you. And if you end up locking yourself in your bedroom a la Charlotte, we promise we won’t come drag you out, either.

Womanizer DUO 2 dropped on January 16, 2023 on womanizer.com/au and Lovehoney.com.au (looks like it’s already sold out, so keep an eye out for restock) for $329.

While you wait, check out another newbie in the sex toy market – the Womanizer OG which takes suction tech internal.