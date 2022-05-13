A Guide To Using Waterproof Vibrators

If you’re keen to start using sex toys in the bathroom, you will need to invest in a good quality, waterproof one. Waterproof vibrators are specially sealed so that they can be fully immersed in a tub full of water or taken into the shower to fulfil all your wet and wild sexual fantasies. Once you’ve found your go-to, you can enjoy super-slippery pleasure (and orgasms) in an exciting new location, comforted by the fact that your vibrator won’t break.

You can buy waterproof versions of pretty much every type of vibrator, from bullets to clit sucking vibrators, and in lots of materials, including silicone, plastic or jelly rubber. The choice is yours – you’ll find every shape, colour, and style. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

How do I know it’s waterproof?

It’s really important that you read the fine print to ensure the packaging or online description says ‘waterproof’ rather than just ‘splashproof’, as the latter only means it can be wiped with a damp cloth. If you put it underwater, it won’t survive. You might see some vibrators labelled as ‘submersible’, which means the same thing.

How can you really be confident that an electrical product like a vibrator is waterproof? It’s simply down to extra-careful design. Battery-powered waterproof vibrators are completely watertight when the well-sealed battery compartment is properly closed. Plus, many rechargeable toys are also completely safe to use underwater because of the way the charging point is concealed.

Normal’s Billie Palm Vibrator ($145)

The best waterproof sex toys

If you live in a small apartment with paper-thin walls, masturbating in the bathroom might be a safer option, so a waterproof bullet vibrator like Normal’s Billie Palm Vibrator ($145) is ideal. Another advantage is that it can be simply dropped into your wash bag and taken on your travels.

If you want dual vaginal and clitoral stimulation, however, you can’t beat a rabbit vibrator like the Womanizer X Lovehoney InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator ($209.95), but the majority of them will be louder than a bullet, so you might need to wait until you’re home alone for that one.

It’s not even just ordinary vibrator styles that are good for bathroom fun, though. Whatever kind of sex toy you’re into, you’re virtually guaranteed to find a waterproof version. Some vibrating cock rings like the Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring ($34.95), for example, are completely submersible, creating all kinds of sexy shower potential for couples. Speaking of couples vibrators, the We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote Controlled Couple’s Vibrator ($299.95) is a perfect addition to your steamy shower sex.

Chosen your toy? Here are just a few tips for making the most of your steamy sessions.

Water-based lubricants tend to wash straight off as soon as you get in the shower, so pick up a bottle of silicone lubricant instead. Not only is it ultra long-lasting, but it’s water-resistant too. Remember that silicone lube can only be used with plastic sex toys (or glass or metal), not silicone ones. Happily, silicone toys are super-sleek by design, so just a spot of water-based lube on insertion will do the job.

Make sure to close your waterproof vibrator tightly before taking it into the bathroom. Twist the base until it’s tight, then twist again to make it extra secure.

Submersing your vibrator in water will make it a lot noisier as the sound will be amplified. If you need your session to be quieter, use your vibe in the shower rather than the tub.

Helen Self is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia.