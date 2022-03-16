The Best Sex Toys That Don’t Look Like Sex Toys

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sex toys aren’t anything to be ashamed of. With that said, you probably don’t want your roommates (or God forbid, your parents) to accidentally catch an eyeful of your collection. With that in mind, here are ten discreet products that could pass as everyday objects – without compromising on pleasure.

Some of these sex toys are deliberately modelled to look like something more innocent. Others are avant-garde enough to fly under the radar. All of them can be safely left around the house without attracting the interest of prurient or puritanical acquaintances.

A list of the best sex toys that don’t look like sex toys

Lelo Mia 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator– $103.20 (currently on sale)



The perfect way to keep your pleasure truly to yourself, the USB-rechargeable MIA™ 2 massager possesses hidden power and looks perfectly at home in your purse or bedside drawer.

TENGA Egg Lovers Heart Textured Male Masturbator – $14.95

This sweet-looking little egg is designed to offer penis-owners a more pleasurable masturbation experience. Per the Lovehoney website:

This innovative TENGA Egg combines an incredibly soft internal lining with heart patterned textures to deliver intense, orgasmic stimulation.

Red Hot USB Rechargeable Silicone Flickering Tongue Vibrator – $89.95

Small and slim, the power behind this pretty package will leave you completely tongue-tied. Tapered to a flicking tip, this clitoral vibrator has 3 speeds and 7 patterns to beat back and forth against your clit until an inevitable climax your way comes.

Lovehoney Jewelled Heart Metal Beginner’s Butt Plug 2.5 Inch – $39.95

Delve into the heart of your pleasure with this steel, jewelled butt plug. With 2.5 inches of insertable length, this smooth 145g metal plug is perfect for those just beginning their anal play love affair. Just add lube to embark on an anal adventure.

Billie – $145

Is it a vibe, or is it a face massager? Who knows? Probably no one, which means you don’t need to worry too much about whether or not someone stumbles on your little pal Billie sitting on your nightstand.

NORMAL describes this toy as one:

With a soft, flexible shape designed to curve against your body and sit easily in your palm, Billie can be used to stimulate the vulva and clitoris, as well as a wide range of other erogenous zones (labia, perineum, anus, nipples… they’re a great opportunity to explore your body and your partner’s).

Lovehoney Flash 7 Function Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator – $54.95

More than just a climax inducing wonder, this slick finger-shaped vibrator is waterproof, eco-friendly and won’t cost you a fortune. Offering 4 powerful speeds and 3 exciting patterns, this slender vibrator looks just like a USB flash drive when it’s charging.

Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator – $24.95

Squirrelled away in your make-up bag, with the Lovehoney Oh! Kiss Me Lipstick Vibrator your sexiest secret stays completely discreet yet on hand whenever you need it. This powerful single-speed lipstick vibe is the perfect travel companion, just don’t get it out on the commute to work…

Lovehoney Marbled Sensual Glass Prober – $54.95



You know how some food is almost too beautiful to eat? Well, this gorgeous glass dildo is almost too stunning to use – almost. Featuring a wavy, curved shaft that delivers powerfully potent internal massages, it feels every inch as incredible as it looks.

ORA™ 3 – $207.20 (currently on sale)

Experience a melting clitoral orgasm with ORA™ 3 oral sex simulator. It uses PreMotion™ technology and more firm and precise nub rotating motion for 25% faster real-feeling oral stimulation. It’s a stunning combination of different vibration patterns and a tongue-like massage that mimics the feeling of indulgent oral pleasure.

BASICS Doughnut Cock Ring Multipack (3 Pack) – $9.95

Nothing to see here! To those who don’t know what these stretchy little toys are capable of, they’re totally nondescript and unextraordinary – until you put them to use, that is. With 3 to choose from, this BASICS cock ring covers all bases and may additionally boost your stamina for prolonged lovemaking sessions.

If you’re still unsure on which sex toy is best for you, this write up on which option to buy based on what you like in bed may help.

Coco Cameron is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

This article has been updated with additional products and details since it was first published.