RIP to These Cancelled TV Shows of 2022

It’s been a really good year for TV, with many new and returning series hitting our screens. It’s also been a really bad year for TV, with many fan-favourite shows receiving the axe. Join us in pouring one out for these cancelled TV shows in 2022.
Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2022?
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that there are more shows on TV than ever before, but unfortunately, that means not all of them can make it to another season.
Networks have been coming down hard on their top shows, and it seems like even those with good ratings or large fanbases aren’t safe.
Some of the most shocking TV cancellations included HBO’s Westworld, which was axed even after promising a fifth and final season. The CW also cut a huge chunk of its programming, including its superhero shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Stargirl.
The streamers have been on a cancellation spree, too, with Netflix quietly ditching the likes of Space Force, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects and First Kill. Even our sweet Paper Girls was not safe.
For a more complete list, here are some of the other 2022 shows that won’t be returning for another season:
- The 4400
- Another Life
- Archive 81
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Batwoman
- Becoming Elizabeth
- Beyond the Edge
- Black Monday
- Bonding
- Bull
- Card Sharks
- Charmed
- City on a Hill
- Cooking With Paris
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- DC’s Stargirl
- Desus & Mero
- Dollface
- Duncanville
- Dynasty
- Endeavour
- The Endgame
- Everything’s Trash
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- First Kill
- The First Lady
- The Flight Attendant
- For Life
- Gentleman Jack
- Gentefied
- Good Girls
- Good Sam
- High Maintenance
- The Hills: New Beginnings
- Hunters
- The Hustler
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Imperfects
- Kenan
- Legacies
- Maggie
- The Man Who Fell To Earth
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K
- Mr Mayor
- Naomi
- Night Sky
- Ordinary Joe
- Paper Girls
- Partner Track
- Pivoting
- Pretty Smart
- Promised Land
- Q-Force
- Queens
- Raised by Wolves
- Raising Dion
- Resident Evil
- Roswell, New Mexico
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- See
- Selling Tampa
- Space Force
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tom Swift
- Westworld
- Why Women Kill
- The Wilds
- Woke
- Work in Progress
- Your Honor
That’s a pretty long list of cancelled TV shows. RIP, friends. However, bear in mind some of these had their planned final seasons this year, so hopefully, there was some closure.
Condolences if one of your favourites is on this list. The only solace we can offer is that 2023 is shaping up to be another good year of things to watch.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in