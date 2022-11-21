RIP to These Cancelled TV Shows of 2022

It’s been a really good year for TV, with many new and returning series hitting our screens. It’s also been a really bad year for TV, with many fan-favourite shows receiving the axe. Join us in pouring one out for these cancelled TV shows in 2022.

Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2022?

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that there are more shows on TV than ever before, but unfortunately, that means not all of them can make it to another season.

Networks have been coming down hard on their top shows, and it seems like even those with good ratings or large fanbases aren’t safe.

Some of the most shocking TV cancellations included HBO’s Westworld, which was axed even after promising a fifth and final season. The CW also cut a huge chunk of its programming, including its superhero shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Stargirl.

The streamers have been on a cancellation spree, too, with Netflix quietly ditching the likes of Space Force, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects and First Kill. Even our sweet Paper Girls was not safe.

For a more complete list, here are some of the other 2022 shows that won’t be returning for another season:

The 4400

Another Life

Archive 81

The Baby-Sitters Club

Batwoman

Becoming Elizabeth

Beyond the Edge

Black Monday

Bonding

Bull

Card Sharks

Charmed

City on a Hill

Cooking With Paris

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Desus & Mero

Dollface

Duncanville

Dynasty

Endeavour

The Endgame

Everything’s Trash

Fate: The Winx Saga

First Kill

The First Lady

The Flight Attendant

For Life

Gentleman Jack

Gentefied

Good Girls

Good Sam

High Maintenance

The Hills: New Beginnings

Hunters

The Hustler

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Imperfects

Kenan

Legacies

Maggie

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K

Mr Mayor

Naomi

Night Sky

Ordinary Joe

Paper Girls

Partner Track

Pivoting

Pretty Smart

Promised Land

Q-Force

Queens

Raised by Wolves

Raising Dion

Resident Evil

Roswell, New Mexico

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

See

Selling Tampa

Space Force

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tom Swift

Westworld

Why Women Kill

The Wilds

Woke

Work in Progress

Your Honor

That’s a pretty long list of cancelled TV shows. RIP, friends. However, bear in mind some of these had their planned final seasons this year, so hopefully, there was some closure.

Condolences if one of your favourites is on this list. The only solace we can offer is that 2023 is shaping up to be another good year of things to watch.