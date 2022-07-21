The Gray Man Is Coming to Netflix if You’d Like to Watch Beautiful People Try to Kill Each Other

If there’s presently a Regé-Jean Page-shaped hole in your life, fret not! The actor that has consumed our every waking thought since season one of Bridgerton dropped is returning to Netflix with a whole cast of sexy co-stars in the much-anticipated film The Gray Man.

If you’re keen to thirst over the very good-looking people in this film, as well as maybe learn a thing or two about the storyline, continue reading.

What’s The Gray Man about?

Do you care? Maybe. If so, The Gray Man is essentially an action flick with the classic spy versus villain vibe. Here is the full synopsis from Netflix.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Who is in the cast lineup for Gray Man?

Your imaginary boyfriend Ryan Gosling stars in The Gray Man alongside your other imaginary boyfriend Chris Evans and your imaginary girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page (as mentioned earlier), Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also hold roles in this film.

The film is directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

Can we see some pics?

You sure can. Netflix released a collection of first-look photos from The Gray Man, most of which show off Ryan Gosling in character, but we also get a glimpse of Chris Evans looking all evil-like and Ana de Armas looking distressed at a party (mood).

How about a trailer?

If these pictures simply do not satisfy you, then you’ll be glad to know a trailer for The Gray Man has arrived to whet your appetite.

Ryan Gosling as the hero? Chris Evans as the villain? I don’t know who I want to win more. (Probably Ana de Armas).

Is it any good, though?

If you’re hearing whispers about all these attractive people starring in a new movie, but still want to know if the film is any good, we have you covered.

Turning to our beloved Rotten Tomatoes, it appears that opinions are divided. Critics have absolutely slammed The Gray Man with the Tomatometer sitting at a rotten 53 per cent. Awkward. Interestingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly) though, audiences love the film, with the average rating from the public sitting at 90 per cent.

When’s the release date in Australia?

Get ready because the film hit cinemas in Australia on July 14, and will hit Netflix on July 22.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.