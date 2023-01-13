Oui Oui: Sexual Wellness Brand Frenchie Has Brought Out Cock Rings

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sexual wellness company Frenchie has just dropped its first range of cock rings. Appropriately named Le Coq, it’s a set of three silicone rings designed to keep you harder for longer.

Each c-ring is a different size — 52mm, 48mm and 44mm each in diameter — and made from a super soft, hypoallergic (read: won’t cause irritation), 100% natural medical-grade silicone.

Not sure what a cock ring is all about? Allow us to help.

Frenchie Le Coq, $32

What is a cock ring?

A cock ring — aka a c-ring, penis ring, pleasure ring, or constriction ring — is typically a silicone ring that’s worn around the base of the penis (and sometimes the testicles) to prevent blood flowing back down the shaft, resulting in a firmer, stronger and longer lasting erection.

How do you use a cock ring?

First of all, lube is your friend! Once you’re all lubed up, you’ll want to put the c-ring on while the penis is still slightly flaccid. That said, it’s still possible to put a c-ring on a fully erect penis, though it might be somewhat more uncomfortable and harder to maneuver into place.

If you’re using it for the penis only, simply slide the ring down to the base of the shaft and viola. However, if you’re using it around the testicles, it’s recommended that you gently place them through the ring one at a time before folding and slipping your penis through.

The second option is to place the c-ring over your penis first and then stretch it around and underneath your scrotum to get the testicles inside the ring.

If you experience any kind of discomfort or pain putting the ring on or during use, wait for your penis to soften and remove it. Do not proceed to orgasm.

READ MORE A Beginner's Guide To Cock Rings

Finding the right fit

Cock rings, like penis’, come in all different sizes. So you’re going to have to experiment with a few different sizes before you find one that works for you.

Frenchie recommends using “a piece of string or floss and gently wrap this around either the base of your penis or your penis and underneath your testicles. Then, simply measure this diameter and compare it to the cock ring you are selecting. You want it to feel snug but not too tight.”

Most cock rings, including Le Coq, are made of stretchy medical-grade silicone to allow versatility with penis size.

You should clean your c-rings after every use

According to Frenchie, you should always wash your c-ring before and after each use with a sex toy cleaner or a fragrance-free soap with warm water. Always store your c-rings (or any sex toy, for that matter) in a clean, dry place.

Frenchie’s Le Coq cock rings are available now in a set of three for $32. However, we’ve managed to get our hands on a 15% discount code for you. Use the code ‘NOSOGGYBAGUETTES’ for 15% off Le Coq at the checkout.