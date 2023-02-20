Frenchie Just Launched The Petit Eiffel Vibrator, if You Need Something to Climb

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for a new bullet vibrator to add to your little box under the bed, Frenchie has just launched a new small but mighty vibrator called The Petit Eiffel. Oh, la la!

Adding to its ever-growing list of best-sellers, The Petit Eiffel is made from supersoft medical-grade silicone that’s soft, safe and waterproof for up to one metre.

The Petit Eiffel, $85

It has seven different speeds/modes and a pinpoint flutter tip that’s perfect for targeted stimulation — clit, nipples, anus, you name it.

Given that it’s a bullet vibrator, it’s also very easy to use. You simply hold the button for three to four seconds until the light turns on, then pressing it a second time will allow you to switch between different modes and speeds until you find one that takes you to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Once you’ve reached the top and enjoyed the view, hold again to stop it.

Even if you’re not looking to add a bullet vibrator to your collection, it’s worth checking out one of Frenchie’s other cult-famous sex toys like the newly launched Le Coq ($32) or the OG Double Entendre ($95). Why? Because we’ve managed to score you a nice little discount. Simply use ‘PETITAMOUR’ at the checkout for 15% off everything.

You can shop Frenchie’s entire sex toy range here.