Where to Buy the Last of Us for Cheap if You’re Digging the TV Show

You don’t need to play The Last of Us to enjoy the new HBO TV show based on Naughty Dog’s video game series of the same name, but it can enrich your experience. After all, when you’re watching your favourite games on the big screen, it’s the easter eggs and faithful scene-by-scene reenactments that draw out your sense of wonder.

The HBO show, which was created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckman (the creative director and writer of the original game), has so far been awarded glowing reviews that celebrate its adaptation of the source material.

Even our resident TLOU experts (David, Zac and Lauren) couldn’t believe their eyes when they were invited for an advanced screening. From the inclusion of the game’s main theme into the opening credits to the Game of Thrones alumni nailing their roles, it’s safe to say the team’s really impressed.

The plot for the game and show opens with a mutant fungal outbreak that starts to spread across the world, effectively turning any human who is bitten into a zombie. You play as a single father named Joel, who suffers a major tragedy while attempting to escape the beginning of the outbreak.

Fast forward to twelve years later, where most of the population has been decimated by the deadly fungal infection and Joel is now working as a smuggler as he tries to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.

The story doesn’t start picking up until Joel meets Ellie, the only known survivor of a zombie bite. Enlisted by a rebel force known as The Fireflies, Joel is tasked with safely escorting Ellie to Massachusetts, where they hope to study Ellie’s immunity and discover a cure.

So whether you’re a seasoned The Last of Us player who wants to relive all the magic, or you’re a complete newbie who’s hooked on the TV show and wants to know more, we’ve taken the liberty of scouting for the best prices so you can grab a copy of the game for cheap.

Where to buy The Last of Us for cheap in Australia

Before we get into the numbers, let’s talk editions. If you want to feel old, the game was first released on PlayStation 3 (remember that?) back in June 2013. Yes, almost 10 years ago now. So we’re willing to bet our souls that you probably don’t want to play TLOU on your beaten-up PS3.

If you want the cheapest possible option and don’t mind the outdated graphics, you’ll want to pick up the remastered PlayStation Hits edition for PS4. It includes the Abandoned Territories Map Pack and the Reclaimed Territories Map Pack with improved gameplay, a special deep dive into Ellie’s past through the Left Behind expansion as well as in-game cinematic commentary from the game’s cast.

If you want a next-gen remake (or just a fancy remaster, depending on who you ask) that will look incredible on your PlayStation 5, you’ll want to grab the one that was released in September last year. Obviously, this is the most expensive edition, but it does include a bunch of bonus in-game necessities like weapon parts and supplements.

Gameplay-wise, you’ll notice advanced haptic feedback through the DualSense controllers (they go brr during certain dialogue and when using the father/daughter duo’s iconic weapons) and loading times are much, much quicker thanks to the PS5’s optimised SSD. Noticeably, the visuals have been rebuilt from the ground up, so 2013 Ellie looks nothing like 2022 remake Ellie. Peep the differences here.

Lastly, the game’s 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part II, hasn’t gotten an update quite yet, so you’ll have to stick to the PS4 version for now. The good news is that you’ve got plenty of time to play it before the HBO adaptation catches up.

The game itself is currently a PlayStation exclusive, with a PC version coming on 3 March this year.

Where to buy The Last of Us (Remastered) on PS4

Amazon, Big W, eBay and JB Hi-Fi are all tied for the cheapest TLOU copy here, offering a flat $24 – how good! Feel free to purchase through your retailer of choice.

Where to buy The Last of Us Part I on PS5

Definitely head on over to Amazon Australia for the cheapest price for The Last of Us Part I at $88. This is followed by Catch with $99.95.

Where to buy The Last of Us Part II

Go and check out eBay if you want to score The Last of Us Part II for cheap at just $18. This is followed by Amazon at a smidge more at $19.45 and then Catch at $34.95.

By the way, if you want to try before you buy, PS Plus Deluxe members can currently play a two-hour trial for The Last of Us Part I.

HBO’s The Last of Us TV show is available to stream on BINGE or Foxtel Now. New episodes will air weekly and you can catch our recaps here.