Babylon: What You Need to Know About Hollywood’s Wildest Movie

If there’s anything Hollywood likes more than a movie, it’s a movie about Hollywood. Damien Chazelle also appears to share that sentiment. After directing the Oscar-winning La La Land, Chazelle’s new project is Babylon, a roaring epic about 1920s Hollywood.

The movie is finally out in cinemas in Australia, so here’s what you need to know before watching it.

What is Babylon about?

Babylon is, as the name suggests, a sprawling ensemble piece about the epic highs and lows of the film empire, aka Hollywood. Here’s the official film synopsis:

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film clocks in at over three hours in length – a Hollywood epic indeed. Early reactions have been mixed, with many praising the performances but citing tonal inconsistencies and the massive runtime as faults. It currently sits at 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

To get a better idea, you can check out the official trailer for the film below. It gives very The Wolf of Wall Street meets Once Upon a Time In Hollywood vibes (which, ironically, both star Margot Robbie).

You can also see some behind-the-scenes footage from Babylon in this featurette.

You can also learn more about our Aussie Queen, Margot Robbie’s, character in the featurette below.

Who is part of the cast?

For a movie about Hollywood, it only makes sense that about half of Hollywood is involved in Babylon.

The cast lineup includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherin Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee and Olivia Wilde.

Samara Weaving and Phoebe Tonkin also appear in the film – Aussies represent!

As mentioned, the film is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who is known for his films Whiplash, First Man and La La Land, the latter of which scored him a Best Director Oscar.

Babylon: Release date

Babylon has already picked up awards attention at the Golden Globes and will probably aim for that Academy Award gold as well; hence it’s releasing in peak Oscar season.

We’ll be able to see it in Australian cinemas from January 19, 2023.

Babylon joins an epic slate of movies set to release in 2023, and there are quite a few we’re excited about.