10 Movies, TV Shows and Games We’re Most Excited to See in 2023

The year is all but over and looking back there’s no doubt 2022 has been a good year for movies, TV series and video games. Looking ahead to 2023, it’s set to be an even bigger year in entertainment. With so much to look forward to we thought we’d ask the wider G/O media team what movies, TV series and video games they’re most excited about in 2023.

2023 movies, TV shows and video games we’re most excited for

The Last of Us

Release date: January 16, 2023, on BINGE

“The Last of Us is one of my favourite video games of all time, and words simply cannot describe how excited I am to see it come to TV. Everything we’ve seen so far looks so true to the game and I can’t wait to see this incredible story translated into another medium,” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Read more about the show here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Release date: In cinemas June 2, 2023

“The first Spider-Verse movie quickly became one of my favourite movies ever (defs my favourite animated movie). So I’m soooo excited for the sequel,” – Zac Kelly, Gizmodo Australia.

Read about the movie here.

Scream 6

Release date: In cinemas March 9, 2023

“Scream was my favourite movie as a kid (definitely started my love of the genre), the sequels got progressively worse, BUT Scream 5 was actually really, really good. It gave fresh eyes to the genre (read: no sexualisation of minors, casting non-white actors) and it was so very self-aware that it worked fantastically and gave you everything you wanted. Hopefully, they don’t screw up the next one!” – Asha Barbaschow, Gizmodo Australia.

Barbie

Release date: In cinemas July 20, 2023

“I LOVE BARBIE AND GRETA GERWIG AND MARGOT ROBBIE” – Ky Stewart, Lifehacker/Gizmodo/Kotaku Australia.

Read about the movie here.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Release date: In cinemas April 6, 2023

“This movie looks like a big, dumb, summer popcorn heist flick AND it’s based on my favourite game of all time. Best case, I get a Soderbergh-inspired fantasy heist movie (aka Potion’s Eleven), and at worst, it’ll still be better than the Jeremy Irons film from 2000.” – David Smith, Kotaku Australia.

Super Mario Bros. Movie

Release date: In cinemas March 30, 2023

“Honestly, I’m pretty excited to see what Nintendo and Illumination do with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. I’m partial to a bit of Despicable Me and Minions, and I’m a lifelong Mario fan. Sure, I believe there will be some stuff that they don’t get right, but I’m in awe of the visuals. It looks beautiful. Also, Jack Black is perfect casting for Bowser,” – Ruby Innes, Kotaku Australia.

Starfield

Release date: 2023 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“I’m not the biggest fan of Bethesda Games Studios titles (didn’t really like Fallout 4 or Skyrim), but I LOVE the mods those games get. So, I’m excited to see what people do with Starfield,” – Zac Kelly, Gizmodo Australia.

The Marvels

Release date: In cinemas July 27, 2023

“I’m keen to see how The Marvels plays out. Ms Marvel was one of my favourite shows of 2022, and that tease right at the very end had me screaming at my screen,” Melissa Matheson, Lifehacker/Gizmodo/Kotaku Australia.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

“I’m a massive Batman Arkham fan, so I can’t wait to see what Rocksteady does in the DC universe next. The idea of switching between different characters who are fighting the freakin’ Justice League also sounds massively awesome to me,” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Ted Lasso

Release date: 2023 on Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso Season 3! Life is a little less joyful without my pal Ted in it, and it’s been a little too long between catch-ups now. Also, I’m desperate to find out if Roy and Keeley stay together (they better!) and if Nathan goes full Darth Vader or not,” – Stephanie Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia.

Read about the new season here.

Those are the movies, TV shows and games we’re most excited to see in 2023. What are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.