JB Hi-Fi Gaming Products That Will Level Up Your Set-Up

JB Hi-Fi is home to all kinds of electronic goods, but it has a particularly rich gaming department. You can get any console of your choice from JB, as well as a whole library of games, both old and new. But assuming you’re sorted in both of those areas, we figured we’d take a look at some of the best gaming accessories and adjacent products on offer at JB Hi-Fi that will help you level up your gaming life.

Best Gaming products and accessories at JB Hi-Fi

Spill-proof Gaming Mouse Pad:

A good mouse pad is key to any PC experience, but if you like to have a drink handy while you play, there’s always the risk of spilling it and ruining your entire desktop set-up. JB sells a mouse pad that claims to be spill-proof, with a stain-resistant coating that allows liquids to slide off the surface, keeping the cloth clean after an incident. It won’t save any technology that catches the heat of your spill, but it does make the clean up a lot easier, plus it has a nice design!

Backbone Mobile Gaming Controller:

As mobile gaming technology gets even more impressive, it’s worth considering your smartphone as a handheld gaming console. But touchpads aren’t always the most conducive for hardcore games, which is why a Backbone attachment is the perfect solution. The accessory attaches to your phone and provides a controller layout, with buttons and joysticks to help you emulate typical gaming functions all on your phone. You can get different versions of the Backbone depending on your controller layout of choice and your phone type.

Nintendo Switch Mini Dock:

One of the greatest functions of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to switch between handheld and docked mode. While the dock for the switch is small enough, it’s not always that portable, which is why a Mini Dock can be incredibly useful.

Powerwave offers a Switch dock that is compact, portable and replicates all the functions of a traditional dock, both charging your handheld and projecting it onto a screen.

Gaming Chair:

Gaming chairs are inevitably expensive, which is why it’s nice to see a range of options offered at JB Hi-Fi, with many stores offering displays for you to try the seat before you buy. While the cost will be too high for some, gaming chairs really are the most comfortable option for those spending long periods of time sitting at a desk to game. They make great office chairs as well!

PS5 Media Remote:

If you are like many PS5 owners who use their console also as a streaming hub for watching movies and series, it might be worth investing in a PlayStation Media Remote. The device essentially replaces your television remote, allowing you to control your PS5 without having to constantly worry about charging or activating your DualSense controller. If your TV is compatible, it can also adjust the volume and turn your screen on and off.

Lenovo Legion Go Z1 Extreme:

We’re yet to receive the Steam Deck here in Australia, but there are a few handheld gaming competitors that are available, including the Lenovo Legion Go Z1 Extreme. The device allows you to install and play games from Steam and Xbox Game Pass (and many other storefronts), with a fair amount of heft behind the device to power them smoothly. Like the Switch, you can transition the handheld into a docked mode for a screen and detach the sides to become individual controllers.

It’s certainly not a cheap purchase, but it’s worth considering if you want a portable gaming PC.

Of course, there are plenty of other great gaming products to choose from at JB Hi-Fi, which you can peruse here. And don’t forget, JB also has a loyalty program now that might help you snag a good gaming deal.

