Our Picks From The JB Hi-Fi Mid-Year Gaming Sale

JB Hi-Fi is running a tax-time gaming sale, and we’ve rounded up some of the best deals in the mix. The sale is mostly built around PlayStation’s Days of Play mid-year deals, as well as some savings around games on the Nintendo Switch. If you’re a PS5 owner that’s been waiting to save a buck on some of the system’s biggest exclusives, this is a good opportunity to pick them up a little cheaper than normal.

And before anyone jumps down my throat about not including Xbox: I wanted to give Xbox some love in this piece, but it doesn’t seem to have many deals on at the minute. There are a few games for Xbox contained in the Under $40, Under $25, and 2-for-$30 sales, but many of them are older Xbox One titles. It hasn’t discounted accessories either, which is a bit disappointing, but we’ll let you know when it does drop the price on its controllers and other goodies in the future.

Without further ado, here are our picks of the deals in the JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale.

PS5 Games

PS5 Accessories

Nintendo Switch

The JB Hi-Fi Gaming Sale runs until June 12th, 2023. You can find the full catalogue right over here.