Say Cheers With These 7 Simple Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Fancy a tequila? What about a fancy tequila cocktail that’s surprisingly simple to make? Good, that’s what we’re here for.
If you’ve ever wondered what tequila is actually made of, it comes from the Weber blue agave plant. Fermentable sugars are extracted from the core of the plant, and that sugary juice is then combined with yeast. That’s it.
There’s a real knack to pairing tequila with food, and it all starts with knowing the difference between the Blanco, Reposado and Aňejo styles.
Cazcabel and Patrón have each developed a world of flavours with their range of tequilas, and now they’ve made it easy to harness those flavours with some classy cocktails.
These tequila cocktails may look fancy (perfect for impressing guests), but they’re pretty easy to pull off. So let’s get started!
7 tasty tequila cocktail recipes
Picante cocktail recipe
Glass: collins glass
Garnish: dried lime wheel, fresh coriander and red chilli
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila
- 20ml lime juice
- 3 dashes of green Tabasco
- Top with premium ginger beer
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a collins glass and stir well before filling with lots of cubed ice.
- Top with premium ginger beer and garnish.
Anejo tequila highball recipe
Serves 1
What you’ll need:
- 45ml Patrón Anejo
- 150 ml Club Soda
- Orange twist
Directions:
- Fill a highball or collins glass with ice, the clearest and coldest available.
- Add Patrón Anejo and club soda, stir gently from the bottom up.
- Garnish with an expressed peel of orange.
Pomegranate Margarita recipe
Glass: rocks glass
Garnish: lime wedge
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cazcabel Reposado Tequila
- 20ml Pama Pomegranate Liqueur
- 25ml lime juice
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with lots of ice.
- Shake well, strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass and garnish.
Patrón Anejo tequila Old Fashioned recipe
Serves 1
What you’ll need:
- 60ml Patrón Anejo
- 7.5ml simple syrup
- 1 dash Bitters
- Orange zest
Directions:
- Over a double old-fashioned glass, use a vegetable peeler to take off two strips or orange zest, making sure to express the oil into the glass.
- Add Patrón Anejo, simple syrup, and bitters.
- Add ice – the biggest cubes you can find – and stir.
- Adjust sweetness to taste.
Paloma Noches recipe
Glass: highball glass
Garnish: slice of grapefruit
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cazcabel Blanco Tequila
- 30ml Cazcabel Coffee Tequila
- 30ml grapefruit juice
- Pink grapefruit soda, to top off
Directions:
- Muddle a passionfruit and add the rest of the ingredients.
- Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a highball glass, and garnish.
Patrón tequila Paloma cocktail recipe
Serves 1
What you’ll need:
- 45ml Patrón Reposado
- 90ml Fresh grapefruit juice
- 15ml Agave syrup
- 15ml fresh-squeezed lime juice
- 30ml sparkling water
- Sugar and salt for rimming
- Grapefruit wedge for garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill.
- Strain onto fresh ice in a sugar and salt-rimmed collins glass.
- Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Nectar Of The Gods recipe
Glass: heatproof cup
Garnish: slice of apple and cinnamon stick
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Cazcabel Honey Tequila
- 150ml hot cider
Directions:
- Heat the cider in a pan and stir in the Cazcabel Honey Tequila.
- Serve in a heatproof glass or cup and garnish.
Now all that’s left to do is sit back and enjoy.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
