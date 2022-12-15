Kelp Yourself to These 4 Seaweed Snack Recipes from TikTok

Seaweed has been used in cooking all over the world for years, but recently it’s gained popularity as a superfood snack. If you look in the health and international aisles of your local supermarket you’ll find a variety of seaweed snacks in small foil packets. There are flavours ranging from sesame to teriyaki BBQ and even wasabi. Known for it’s high levels of magnesium, iron and calcium while still being low in calories, seaweed is found in lunchboxes all over Australia.

But these rectangles of green goodness can be used for more than just having a 3pm snack. These recipes will help you master the flavours of seaweed in no time.

The best seaweed snack recipes on TikTok

Korean seaweed chips from @christieathome

We’ll start simple with this popular Korean seaweed snack recipe, also known as gim bugak.

Tuna mayo seaweed snack rolls from @niciel_

Remember that TikTok trend where people would put rice and tuna and mayo in seaweed snacks? We’re still doing it because it tastes fab.

Crab balls from @aquickspoonful

If you like something a little ~fancier~ you can try these crab balls that use crab meat and chopped up seaweed snacks.

This kimbap crossover from @madcheffin

It looks scary at first but trust me when I say that this Korean kimbap (seaweed rice roll) and gaeranmari (egg roll) crossover is actual fire.

Do you have any other seaweed snack recipes we should know about? Let us know in the comments below!