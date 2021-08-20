From Healthy Morning Routines to Kettle Bell Workouts, Here Are the Self Care Trends Taking off in Lockdown

Let’s be real, here. Things feel bleak right now. I don’t need to get into the specifics of it – you’re probably sick of reading about it all. But with millions of Aussies in lockdown right now, many of us are desperate for small ways to find joy. And while loads of self care practices may feel beyond our reach at the moment, Pinterest has shared that there are plenty of healthy habits that are gaining interest.

According to the platform, there are three main areas in which self care trends are emerging. Let’s take a peek at them, shall we?

1. Setting healthy routines

According to Pinterest, search date indicates that Aussies are increasingly interested in establishing routines. There’s been a 115 per cent increase in searches for “healthy morning routine” of late, and on the other end of things, there was a 45 per cent boost in searches for “night time routine”.

More specifically, searches for “study planner” and “workout plan” have jumped up by 70 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

2. Sweaty self care

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Pinterest has also reported an increase in interest around self care in the form of home workouts.

Searches for “fitness body” have spiked by 50 per cent – inspiration, maybe? Then, moving on to literal exercise guides, “glutes workout”, “home workout” and “kettle bell workout for women” have jumped up by 70 per cent, 60 per cent and 65 per cent.

3. Nutrition, baby

Across food, and general health it appears folks are searching for fewer fad terms and more broadly beneficial self care trends which we love to see. Pinterest reported a 40 per cent increase in searches for “healthy dinner”, a 45 per cent boost in searches for “healthy baking”, then “holistic health” and “good habits” grew by 50 per cent and 55 per cent.

Have you adopted any self-care habits in lockdown that are making the experience more manageable for you? Let us know in the comments below.