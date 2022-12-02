Perfect Gifts Ideas for Each Star Sign, According to Pinterest

It can be tricky trying to figure out what gifts you should get your friends and family at Christmas, especially when you want them to be personal. Pinterest is offering a helping hand with a trend report on holiday gift ideas based on each star sign. What’s more personalised than gifts based on the celestial identity of someone?
As we know, Pinterest is the go-to place for inspiration for all things holidays and gift ideas. It even has actionable mental health tips if the holiday season is hard for you to get through.
So whether you’re trying to find a gift for a lavish Leo or a sensitive Cancer, Pinterest has all the gifting trends and ideas you need to find the perfect personalised gifts for each star sign.
Table of Contents
The perfect gifts for each star sign
Gift ideas for Fire signs
Aries (March 21- April 19)
Aries are known for being dynamic with a strong passion for winning. As such, you should give them a gift that embodies their athleticism and ‘rough around the edges’ glamour.
If you’re struggling to find good gift ideas for the Aries in your life, here are some ideas based on these Pinterest Zodiac trends:
- Trend: Workout corner Gift idea: Magnetic indoor row machine
- Trend: Ballet flats street style Gift idea: Reno by Ravella flats
- Trend: Nike track pants outfits Gift idea: STAX BB Tights
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Finding the perfect gift for Leo star signs can be tricky, mostly because they are naturally dominant, dramatic and confident. Oh, and they have a love for luxe and making a statement.
That being said, here are some perfect gift ideas for the Leos in your life.
- Trend: Designer jumpsuits Gift idea: Friend of Audrey Lyly Linen jumpsuit
- Trend: Black beaded jewellery Gift idea: Blaq Beaded Bracelet
- Trend: Cartier tank watch Gift idea: Cartier Men’s Tank Watch
- Trend: Prada girl aesthetic Gift idea: Prada Women’s sunglasses
Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)
If you have some Sagittarians in your life, you’ll know they love a little adventure and travel. Pinterest has some great gift ideas for this star sign:
- Trend: Mountain hiking outfit Gift idea: Mountain Hardware backpack
- Trend: Travel backpack carry on Gift idea: Black Diamond momentum harness
- Trend: Gorpcore men Gift idea: Oxford Duron Mountaineer Lace Up Boots
Gifts for Water signs
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
These gift ideas for Cancer star signs will lean into their need for self-care and feeling all cozy.
- Trend: Black men’s loafers Gift idea: AQ by Aquila Ward Patent Leather Loafers
- Trend: Cozy desk setup Gift idea: Fully Tic Toc Chair
- Trend: Man cave home bar Gift idea: UO Selene Bar Cart
- Trend: Skincare girl aesthetic Gift idea: Herbivore Botanicals Exfoliating Glow Mask
Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)
If you know a Scorpio, you’ll know that this star sign is known for having dark and emo vibes, so here are some gift ideas:
- Trend: Chakra health Gift idea: Intuitively chosen Crystal Set
- Trend: Moon-inspired nails Gift idea: Moon phase nail art sets
- Trend: Dark feminine beauty Gift idea: Bottega Veneta Nylon Cargo Trousers
- Tread: 90s witchy outfits Gift idea: Black velvet sheer top
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
Pisces love some good romance and flexing their creative muscles, so why not get them something that helps their artistic visions?
- Trends: Painting gifts Gift ideas: Portable easel
- Trends: Candle gift set Gift ideas: Palm Beach Christmas Candle Collection
- Trends: Men’s silk pyjamas Gift ideas: Lilysilk Men’s pyjama set
- Trends: Romantic goth aesthetic Gift ideas: Natasha Denoma My Dream Eyeshadow Palette
Gifts for Air signs
Gemini (May 21 – June 21)
Geminis love to be trendy and unconventional, so they are all about gifts that are maximalist. Here are some gift ideas for you:
- Trends: Grunge Y2K Nails Gift ideas: 240pcs Long Ballerina fake nails
- Trends: Parachute pants outfit Gift ideas: STAX Parachute Pants
- Trends: Maximalist Gift ideas: Sequin dresses
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
If you’re looking for good gift ideas for Libra star signs, who have exquisite taste and a passion for beauty, look no further:
- Trend: Dior Lip Oil Gift idea: Dior Lip Glow Oil
- Trend: Coquette shoes Gift idea: Karissa Mary-Jane Pump
- Trend: Pearl hairstyles Gift idea: Pearl Barrette
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Aquarians love the latest technology, innovation and cutting-edge aesthetics. Here are a few gift ideas for the star sign:
- Trend: Funky dresses Gift idea: One More Time Maxi Dress
- Trend: Y2K futurism aesthetic Gift idea: Unisex Converse Aeon Active CX Future Comfort Low Top
Gift ideas for Earth signs
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
There is nothing a Taurus loves more than gifts that exude luxury and comfort. Here are some gift ideas for this star sign from Pinterest:
- Trend: Luxury crockery unit Gift ideas: Cooper & Co Ceramic Viola Plates
- Trend: Elegant silk dresses Gift ideas: Oroton Silk Bodice Detail Gown
- Trend: Old-money men’s style Gift ideas: Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Quarter Zip
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Even though it’s not even Christmas yet, Virgos have already started planning their New Year’s resolutions. So perfect gift ideas for this star sign revolve around self-improvement.
- Trend: Manifestation journal inspiration Gift idea: The Recollect Inspirational Journal
- Trend: Air plant display ideas Gift idea: Mkono 2 Pack Glass Hanging Planter Plant Terrarium
- Trend: Scandinavian winter fashion Gift idea: The Marc Jacobs Medium Teddy Tote
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Capricorns want gifts that are actually useful to their lives and will make a positive impact.
- Trend: Classy sandals Gift ideas: Buckle Leather Slides
- Trend: Trendy tote bags Gift ideas: Dazie Cord Tote Bag
- Tred: Unique jewellery displays Gift ideas: Parkes Jewellery Tree
There you have it! The ultimate gift ideas for all the star signs.
Happy shopping!
