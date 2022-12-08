7 New Books Hitting Stores in December, From Thrillers and Rom-Coms to Historical Fiction

December marks two very important traditions for bookworms: Christmas reads and beach reads. But it’s also the time of the year when publishers go into hibernation, hoarding all of the best books for the New Year. That means there aren’t as many exciting new book releases to check out this month, but we know January is certain to be a hoot. Remember to save our little Book Nook page and come back in early Jan for some riveting new recs from big-name authors.

Without further ado, here are the best new book releases that will be making their debut in December.

The best new book releases coming out in December

Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy

About the book:

Cormac McCarthy is back on the scene after a 16-year hiatus, concluding his successful return with his second novel this year, Stella Maris. Hitting shelves on December 13, his new book is the companion novel to his much-anticipated October release, The Passenger.

It centres around a mathematician who’s admitted to a hospital carrying $40k in a plastic bag with a single request: she does not want to talk about her brother.

Release date: December 13

Category: Contemporary fiction

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($36.33) | QBD ($24.99)

The Circus Train by Amita Parikh

About the book:

Lena, the daughter of a famous illusionist, has been all over with The World of Wonders, Europe’s extraordinary travelling circus. While those around her are fixated on magic and mystery, Lena herself is in love with science and medicine. But her desires are limited by her father’s overprotectiveness (and her wheelchair).

Enter Alexandre, a mysterious orphan who becomes her father’s apprentice until World War II separates the two men from Lena. In a love story that spans two decades, this book is an immediate Add-To-Cart for fans of The Night Circus and Water For Elephants.

Release date: December 13

Category: Historical Romance

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($26.52) | QBD ($26.39)

Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson

About the book:

Sure to be another BookTok hit, Nine Liars is the latest release from Maureen Johnson, author of various Shadowhunter spin-offs and Truly Devious.

In this novel, Stevie Bell is heading abroad to England, where she plans to use her detective skills to crack yet another cold case. Back in 1995, nine friends from Cambridge University booked a country house and played a drunken game of hide-n-seek. The next day, two were found dead in a woodshed, seemingly murdered by an axe. While the case has been put down as a “burglary gone wrong”, one of the friends from that night is convinced something far sinister happened in that woodshed.

Release date: December 27

Category: YA Thriller

Where to buy: Amazon ($9.99 – eBook) | Booktopia ($43.40 – Hardcover)

The Light Pirate by Lily Brooks-Dalton

About the book:

As climate change and natural disasters ravage Florida, a young family braces for the worst. While the father braves the hurricane to save his two sons, his pregnant wife prematurely gives birth to a daughter, named Wanda for the catastrophic storm that plagued her delivery.

From childhood to adulthood, The Light Pirate is an apocalyptic read that details Wanda’s enduring strength as she loses family, gains community and watches the slow dissolution of her world.

Release date: December 6

Category: Contemporary fiction

Where to buy: Amazon ($55.73) | Booktopia ($51.25)

Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings

About the book:

In this dysfunctional romance novel, Magnolia Parks is a beautiful, affluent, albeit neurotic, London socialite. Everyone knows she’s meant to be with BJ Ballentine, Britain’s heavily photographed bad boy and heartbreaker.

Their emotional love story takes the reader on a rollercoaster as both engage in a toxic cycle until they’re forced to answer the question they’ve avoided their whole lives: how many loves do you really get in a lifetime? This book comes highly recommended for diehard Gossip Girl or Made in Chelsea fans.

Release date: December 15

Category: Romance

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($26.25)

Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake

About the book:

Where has this queer rom-com been our whole lives? This laugh-out-loud comedy is about a Type-A interior designer named Astrid, who ends up renovating her love life when she meets her client’s lead carpenter and granddaughter, Jordan.

The two women quickly begin beefing when Jordan begins to sabotage all of Astrid’s attempts to modernise the old family inn. But this is a romance after all, so expect your classic ingredients including enemies-to-lovers and forced proximity.

Release date: December 8

Category: Romance

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.03) | Booktopia ($19.80) | eBay ($24.81) | QBD ($18.39)

Tom Clancy Red Winter by Marc Cameron

About the book:

It’s 1985 and a top-secret F117 aircraft has just crashed into the Nevada desert. It’s called the Nighthawk and it’s one of the most advanced fighting machines in the world. The Soviets will do anything to attain its secrets. Meanwhile, in Berlin, a mysterious figure has offered the CIA some invaluable information about his government’s espionage plans in exchange for asylum.

There’s only one person the CIA can trust to investigate this mysterious defector: Jack Ryan. That’s right folks, we’re headed back into the “Ryanverse” with book #22.

Release date: December 14

Category: Thriller

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($20.92) | QBD ($19.99)

