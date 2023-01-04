3 Reads That’ll Help You Start 2023 Right, According to Reese’s Book Club

If you’re set on starting off 2023 with healthy goals and growth in mind, Reese Witherspoon’s book club is here to help. The popular book club (which is packed full of epic reads) started the year by sharing a short list of books that should help you “the year off on the right foot”.

From a collection of advice columns to a guide to managing the stress of domestic responsibilities and a look at belonging to a community, this list of books is precisely what you need if you’re hoping to shift the way you approach daily life in 2023.

Here are the three books from Reese Witherspoon’s book club list that are great for new beginnings.

Reese Witherspoon’s book club list: 3 books for starting a new year right

All synopses are via publishers.

Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar by Cheryl Strayed

For more than a decade, thousands of people have sought advice from Dear Sugar–the pseudonym of bestselling author Cheryl Strayed–first through her online column at The Rumpus, later through her hit podcast, Dear Sugars, and now through her popular Substack newsletter. Tiny Beautiful Things collects the best of Dear Sugar in one volume, bringing her wisdom to many more readers. This tenth-anniversary edition features six new columns and a new preface by Strayed. Rich with humour, insight, compassion–and absolute honesty–this book is a balm for everything life throws our way.

Buy it from: Amazon ($23.83) | Amazon ($23.83)

Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live) by Eve Rodsky

It started with the Sh*t I Do List. Tired of being the “shefault” parent responsible for all aspects of her busy household, Eve Rodsky counted up all the unpaid, invisible work she was doing for her family–and then sent that list to her husband, asking for things to change. His response was…underwhelming. Rodsky realized that simply identifying the issue of unequal labor on the home front wasn’t enough: She needed a solution to this universal problem. Her sanity, identity, career, and marriage depended on it. The result is Fair Play: a time- and anxiety-saving system that offers couples a completely new way to divvy up domestic responsibilities. Rodsky interviewed more than five hundred men and women from all walks of life to figure out what the invisible work in a family actually entails and how to get it all done efficiently. With 4 easy-to-follow rules, 100 household tasks, and a series of conversation starters for you and your partner, Fair Play helps you prioritize what’s important to your family and who should take the lead on every chore, from laundry to homework to dinner. “Winning” this game means rebalancing your home life, reigniting your relationship with your significant other, and reclaiming your Unicorn Space–the time to develop the skills and passions that keep you interested and interesting. Stop drowning in to-dos and lose some of that invisible workload that’s pulling you down. Are you ready to try Fair Play? Let’s deal you in.

Buy it from: Amazon ($32.20) | Amazon ($23.83)

Braving the Wilderness: The quest for true belonging and the courage to stand alone by Brené Brown

A timely and important new book that challenges everything we think we know about cultivating true belonging in our communities, organizations, and culture, from the #1 bestselling author of Rising Strong, Daring Greatly, and The Gifts of Imperfection. ‘True belonging doesn’t require us to change who we are. It requires us to be who we are.’ Social scientist Brene Brown, PhD, LMSW has sparked a global conversation about the experiences that bring meaning to our lives – experiences of courage, vulnerability, love, belonging, shame and empathy. In Braving the Wilderness, Brown redefines what it means to truly belong in an age of increased polarisation. With her trademark mix of research, storytelling and honesty, Brown will again change the cultural conversation while mapping out a clear path to true belonging.

Buy it from: Amazon ($23.09) | Booktopia ($25.75)

