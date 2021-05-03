May the 4th Be With You: The Ultimate Star Wars Streaming List

May 4 is a special day for fans of a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars day is celebrated all around the world and on this May 4, we’re lucky enough to be getting some new content.

Disney+ is the home of all things Star Wars in Australia. The streaming service has all of the canon films, all the TV shows, and heaps of behind-the-scenes content.

If you’re considering a movie marathon to celebrate this most sacred Star Wars day, here are some suggestions to get you started.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch must find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy.

This is our first piece of new Star Wars content since The Mandalorian ended its second season, and it comes not a minute too soon.

The Bad Batch is the next animated Star Wars series and picks up where The Clone Wars series left off. That is between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

It’s expected audiences will learn a lot more about how the galaxy transitioned under Emperor Palpatine’s rule and we’ll see this firsthand from a unit of ex-clone troopers.

Those who have seen the seventh season of The Clone Wars will remember Clone Force 99. The members of this elite squad of five each have unique special skills that make them a real force to be reckoned with.

You can expect to see some familiar faces, including Grand Moff Tarkin, Saw Gerrera, and The Mandalorian’s Fennec Shand in animated form.

There are at least 14 episodes in this season of The Bad Batch. The first will drop on May 4th in honour of Star Wars day and will air on Fridays thereafter.

The Mandalorian – Season 2

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy.

If you haven’t watched The Mandalorian you are seriously missing out. The new Star Wars live-action television series is bridging the gap between the animated series and the movie trilogies, with a mix of new and returning characters and locations.

Season 2 ramps up the action as the Mandalorian attempts to find a mentor for his adorable young companion, Baby Yoda. The show will have you on the edge of your seat, particularly after that surprise finale cameo.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian isn’t expected until the end of the year, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch up.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

As the Clone Wars sweep through the galaxy, Anakin Skywalker and his new Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano plunge into a dangerous mission to rescue the kidnapped son of crime lord Jabba the Hutt. The renegade Count Dooku is determined to make sure that they fail, and with his deadly assassin Asajj Ventress in pursuit, this is a mission with grave consequences.

Find out what really went on between the events of Episode II and Episode III with The Clone Wars animated series. Now that the Star Wars movies and TV shows are starting to collide you’ll find The Clone Wars fills in a lot of these gaps.

The Clone Wars is particularly vital viewing prior to The Bad Batch. Clone Force 99 is introduced in a four-episode arc which will give you everything you need to know before diving into the new series on May 4.

Here are the essential episodes Star Wars.com recommends you watch before The Bad Batch:

Season 7, Episode 1: “The Bad Batch”

Season 7, Episode 2: “A Distant Echo”

Season 7, Episode 3: “On The Wings of Keeradaks”

Season 7, Episode 4: “Unfinished Business”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks new mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The sequel trilogy of Star Wars movies received mixed reactions, particularly The Last Jedi which had fans split. Decide for yourself whether this Rian Johnson-directed instalment got it right or wrong.

And make sure you also check out The Force Awakens to see how things began for Rey, Poe, and Finn.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born—and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Last in the sequel trilogy, we have The Rise of Skywalker. While it wasn’t everything fans hoped for, TROS brought the Skywalker chapters to a close with an action-packed finale.

The Skywalker Legacy is an accompanying documentary about The Rise of Skywalker that is also well worth a watch, particularly for the moving tribute it gives to the late Carrie Fisher.

With so many great Star Wars stories, no decision is a bad one. In fact, you can even try watching them all back to back.

You’ll find everything Star Wars streaming exclusively on Disney+.

May the fourth be with you!