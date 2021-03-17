What’s New on Disney+ in April 2021

Little ones, gather ‘round. Let me tell you a story of the dark times in the galaxy far, far away. Before the prequels, sequels, and the animated series, there was a time after Return of the Jedi came out, when Star Wars just…stopped.

George Lucas had no interest in making more movies. Action figure sales were dropping. The comic book series was petering out. In the wake of the climactic battle against the Emperor and the second Death Star, the fans who had turned the three films into global blockbusters had nowhere to turn and nothing to look forward to. Except the Ewoks.

In 1984, Lucasfilm rushed out Caravan of Courage, a made-for-TV movie starring the Ewoks, those characters everyone definitely loved unconditionally. Imagine if there were no Star Wars novels or shows — no animated series, no The Mandalorian — and instead, the only Star Wars thing you had to look forward to was something called The Porgs Save Life Day. That’s what it was like to be a Star Wars fan in the ‘80s.

Recognising that nostalgia cares little for taste, Disney is giving you a chance to relive that era, and is releasing the two Ewok TV movies, Caravan of Courage and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, on Disney+ in April. They both look pretty bad: low-budget, un-canonical, cheesy, aimed squarely at undiscerning kids. But they are…still Star Wars? Kinda? We took what we could get, is what I am saying.

There is much better on the way too, in the form of the Genndy Tartakovsky Clone Wars animated series that aired while the prequels were in theatres; it’s all the Jedi action you could ask for in brief 3-5 minute chunks. Less wholly endorsed, but still appreciated: the long near-impossible to watch Ewoks animated series from 1985, which bodes well for the future addition of its sister series, Droids.

Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to Disney+ in April 2021.

Series with new episodes premiering weekly in April

Big Shot (Series premiere April 16)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Series finale April 23)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Movies and complete series coming in April

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

April 16

Earth Moods

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

April 22

National Geographic: Secrets of the Whales

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

April 30