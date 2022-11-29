The Best Ways to Store Leftover Pizza

Pizza is a delicious convenience that most of us appreciate in that moment when we want a hot meal (that we didn’t have to prepare) delivered straight to us. But what comes next — storing the leftovers — can be tricky. Pizza boxes are not exactly easy to fit into the refrigerator, but you know you’re going to want to partake in round two tomorrow. Here are a couple easy ways to store pizza slices, depending on how you like your leftovers.

If you like your leftover pizza on the moist side

For gooey, moist, second-day pizza, you’re going to want to take steps to make sure the slices don’t dry out too much in the fridge, according to Lifehacker food writer Allie Reinmann. Put them in airtight containers, like Tupperware, for best results. You can also use resealable bags, but you’ll have to put each slice in on its own.

If you like your leftover pizza drier

I, on the other hand, prefer dried-out pizza on the second day. It’s crispier that way, you see. If you feel the same, there are two options we recommend. The first involves retrofitting the pizza’s original box to be smaller and better fit inside your fridge: You rip the top off the box, then remove the side flaps. Bend the bottom piece of cardboard right down the middle and you have a smaller box that will slide right in your fridge. Here’s a TikTok explaining the method:

Your other method will involve stacking and individually wrapping each piece. Per the Grand Island Independent, you want to stack your first piece on a plate, then put down a layer of parchment paper (to prevent the pieces from sticking together) and continue stacking, alternating pizza and paper until you’ve piled all the pieces. Wrap your new stack tightly with cling wrap.