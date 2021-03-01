How to Properly Dispose of Your Unwanted Sex Toys

With so many kinds of sex toys available, it’s likely you’ll have more than one. Depending on what kind of mood you’re in, who you’re with or what you’re trying to achieve – the sex toy will typically vary. But what happens once we’ve used our sex toy to death or decided to get an upgrade? How does sex toy disposal actually work? That’s what we’re here to find out.

What’s the best way to dispose of sex toys?

When it comes to sex toy disposal, there’s a big difference between devices that are battery-operated and ones that aren’t. Battery operated devices are considered e-waste and in some states (like Victoria), there’s legislation in place which prevents e-waste from being sent to landfill. This means you can’t chuck your old vibrator in the rubbish bin and be done with it. Other states don’t strictly prohibit sending e-waste to landfill, but it’s really harmful to the environment so if you’re looking to dispose of them more mindfully, there’s better ways of doing so.

Some council bodies provide e-waste collections and drop-offs but you might not be keen to drop it off in person. Luckily, there’s a new initiative which is far more discrete.

So, what are my options?

Up until recently, there was no national sex toy recycling facility or scheme – but that’s all changed. Australia’s newest sexual wellness brand NORMAL has launched the first national sex toy trade-in program in the country. So, if you’ve used your vibrator to death or used it once and will never again – this is the perfect way to rid yourself of it for good.

The Australia-wide sex toy buyback program allows anyone to send in their old (or unwanted) sex toys at no cost. You’ll then receive $20 which can go towards a new device from NORMAL’s range of toys. Have a look at some of the products on offer below.

The best part is, once you sign up for the initiative, NORMAL will provide you with a discreet, prep-paid envelope for you to send the toy back in.

“All that’s required from anyone looking to get involved is to drop of their retired sex toy at a postage box,” said Wark. “Then we’ll make sure it’s recycled in a sustainable way”, said founder, Lucy Wark.

So there you have it, sex toy disposal made easy. Now, not only can you say goodbye to your old sex toys with a clear mindset, you can have a helping hand to buy a new one, too. If you’re already thinking about what you might buy, have a look at NORMAL’s online quiz which will match you up with the perfect sex toy.